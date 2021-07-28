Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter Results, Driven By Increased Wealth Management Fee Income, Strong Loan Growth And Margin Expansion
NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its second quarter 2021 results.
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q2 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $101.14 million, net income of $27.60 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.42 compared to $90.87 million, $9.62 million and $0.51, respectively, for the same six-month period ended June 30, 2020.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $51.52 million, net income of $14.42 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.74, compared to $44.59 million, $8.24 million and $0.43, respectively, for the same three-month period ended June 30, 2020.
The quarter ended June 30, 2021 included increased noninterest income, principally wealth management income and income from capital markets activities (which includes mortgage banking income, loan level back-to-back swap income, SBA loan income, and corporate advisory fee income) when compared to the same quarter in 2020. The 2021 quarter also included a significantly reduced provision for loan losses when compared to the same quarter last year. The decreased provision in the June 2021 quarter was due to the environment in 2020 created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to increased qualitative loss factors when calculating the allowance for loan losses.
The June 2021 quarter included a $1.13 million gain on the sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans; fee income of $722,000 relating to PPP loan referrals to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds. These positives were substantially offset by a $842,000 cost (included as a negative to noninterest income) related to the termination of two interest rate swaps, and $648,000 of accelerated expense related to the prepayment of $50.0 million of subordinated notes. Both actions will have a positive impact on earnings going forward.
As previously disclosed, on January 28, 2021, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 948,735 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares. During the second quarter of 2021 the Company purchased 234,722 shares at an average price of $32.40 for a total cost of $7.60 million under this program. Since announced, the Company has purchased 392,755 shares at an average price of $30.51 for a total cost of $11.98 million under this program.
Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “Our capital is strong and we believe that purchasing the Company’s stock is an opportunity for us to effectively manage our excess capital, while taking advantage of the Company’s valuation relative to peers.”
Mr. Kennedy also said, “During 2021 the Company participated in the 2021 round of the PPP, which provided much needed funding to qualifying small businesses and organizations. During the six months of 2021 we assisted with over $181 million of PPP loans - $57 million processed and funded by the Bank, and another $124 million referred directly to a third party for processing and funding. During the second quarter, the Company sold the $57 million of loans to the same third party to create additional capacity to process our strong loan pipeline.”
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.
June 2021 Year Compared to Prior Year
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Increase/
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|(Decrease)
|Net interest income
|$
|65.64
|$
|63.72
|$
|1.92
|3
|%
|Wealth management fee income (A)
|25.17
|19.95
|5.22
|26
|Capital markets activity (B)
|5.03
|3.85
|1.18
|31
|Other income (C)
|5.30
|3.35
|1.95
|58
|Total other income
|35.50
|27.15
|8.35
|31
|Operating expenses (D)
|62.28
|57.25
|5.03
|9
|Pretax income before provision for loan losses
|38.86
|33.62
|5.24
|16
|Provision for loan and lease losses (E)
|1.13
|24.90
|(23.77
|)
|(95
|)
|Pretax income
|37.73
|8.72
|29.01
|333
|Income tax expense/(benefit) (F)
|10.13
|(0.90
|)
|11.03
|N/A
|Net income
|$
|27.60
|$
|9.62
|$
|17.98
|187
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.42
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.91
|178
|%
|Total Revenue (G)
|$
|101.14
|$
|90.87
|$
|10.27
|11
|%
|Return on average assets annualized
|0.93
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.58
|Return on average equity annualized
|10.45
|%
|3.80
|%
|6.65
- The June 2021 six months included wealth management fee income and expense related to the December lift outs of teams from Lucas Capital Management (“Lucas”) and Noyes Capital Management (“Noyes”) - approximately $1.2 million of wealth management fee income and approximately $700,000 of operating expenses were recorded in 2021 from these teams.
- Capital markets activity includes loan level back-to-back swap activities, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities and mortgage banking activities. There were no fees related to loan level back-to-back swap activities in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.6 million in the same 2020 period. The three months ended March 31, 2021 included $1.1 million of corporate advisory fee income related to a large investment banking advisory event which closed in that quarter.
- Included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; $1.4 million gain on loans held at lower of cost or fair value; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $455,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.
- The 2021 six months included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructuring within several areas of the Bank and $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt.
- The 2020 year included a provision for loan and lease losses of $24.9 million, primarily due to the environment at that time created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The 2020 year included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs to prior years when the Federal tax rate was 14% higher.
- Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.
June 2021 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Increase/
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|(Decrease)
|Net interest income
|$
|33.85
|$
|31.97
|$
|1.88
|6
|%
|Wealth management fee income (A)
|13.03
|10.00
|3.03
|30
|Capital markets activity (B)
|1.46
|1.08
|0.38
|35
|Other income (C)
|3.18
|1.54
|1.64
|106
|Total other income
|17.67
|12.62
|5.05
|40
|Operating expenses (D)
|30.68
|29.01
|1.67
|6
|Pretax income before provision for loan losses
|20.84
|15.58
|5.26
|34
|Provision for loan and lease losses (E)
|0.90
|4.90
|(4.00
|)
|(82
|)
|Pretax income
|19.94
|10.68
|9.26
|87
|Income tax expense
|5.52
|2.44
|3.08
|126
|Net income
|$
|14.42
|$
|8.24
|$
|6.18
|75
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.31
|72
|%
|Total Revenue (F)
|$
|51.52
|$
|44.59
|$
|6.93
|16
|%
|Return on average assets annualized
|0.97
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.41
|Return on average equity annualized
|10.86
|%
|6.56
|%
|4.30
- The June 2021 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to the December lift outs of teams from Lucas and Noyes - approximately $625,000 of wealth management fee income and approximately $350,000 of operating expenses were recorded in the 2021 quarter.
- Capital markets activity includes loan level back-to-back swap activities, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities, and mortgage banking activities.
- The quarter ended June 30, 2021 included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of certain interest rate swaps; a $1.1 million gain on the sale of PPP loans; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.
- The June 2021 quarter includes $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt.
- The June 2020 quarter included a provision for loan and lease losses of $4.9 million, primarily due to the environment at that time created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.
June 2021 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Increase/
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|(Decrease)
|Net interest income
|$
|33.85
|$
|31.79
|$
|2.06
|6
|%
|Wealth management fee income
|13.03
|12.13
|0.90
|7
|Capital markets activity (A)
|1.46
|3.57
|(2.11
|)
|(59
|)
|Other income (B)
|3.18
|2.12
|1.06
|50
|Total other income
|17.67
|17.82
|(0.15
|)
|(1
|)
|Operating expenses (C)
|30.68
|31.59
|(0.91
|)
|(3
|)
|Pretax income before provision for loan losses
|20.84
|18.02
|2.82
|16
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|0.90
|0.23
|0.67
|291
|Pretax income
|19.94
|17.79
|2.15
|12
|Income tax expense
|5.52
|4.61
|0.91
|20
|Net income
|$
|14.42
|$
|13.18
|$
|1.24
|9
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.07
|10
|%
|Total Revenue (D)
|$
|51.52
|$
|49.61
|$
|1.91
|4
|%
|Return on average assets annualized
|0.97
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.08
|Return on average equity annualized
|10.86
|%
|10.03
|%
|0.83
- Capital markets activity includes loan level back-to-back swap activities, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities. The three months ended March 31, 2021 included $1.1 million of corporate advisory fee income related to a large investment banking advisory event which closed in that quarter.
- The quarter ended June 30, 2021 included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; $1.1 million gain on the sale of PPP loans; and $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.
- The June 2021 quarter includes $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt. The quarter ended March 31, 2021 included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructuring within several areas of the Bank.
- Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.
The Company’s near-term priorities include:
- Grow and expand our three primary drivers of profitability: Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Capital Markets businesses.
- Maintain loan and deposit pricing discipline to protect and grow our Net Interest Margin.
- Continue to execute on our stock repurchase program.
- Generate fee income at 35% - 45% of total bank revenue.
- Drive ROA to greater than 1% and return on average tangible common equity to greater than 14%.
Highlights of the Company’s quarterly accomplishments follow:
Peapack Private Wealth Management:
- AUM/AUA in our Peapack Private Wealth Management Division grew to $9.8 billion at June 30, 2021 (from $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020 and $7.5 billion at December 31, 2019).
- Wealth Management Fee Income increased to $13 million for Q2 2021 (compared to $10 million for Q2 2020).
- On July 1, 2021, closed on the acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group (“PPSG”), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Princeton NJ with approximately $520 million of AUM/AUA.
Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:
- During Q2 2021, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $293 million (7% growth linked quarter: 28% annualized).
- Core deposits (which includes demand, savings and money market) totaled 88% of total deposits at June 30, 2021. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits improved to 0.34% for Q2 2021 compared to 0.40% for Q1 2021. Noninterest bearing DDA (included in core deposits) totaled 20% of total deposits.
- Net interest margin improved by 10 basis points in Q2 2021 from Q1 2021.
- $50 million of 6% subordinated debt (set to reprice to 5% on July 1, 2021) was fully redeemed on June 30, 2021.
- $40 million of interest rate swaps with an all-in cost of approximately 1.50% were terminated.
- Sold $57 million of PPP loans recognizing a gain of $1.1 million.
- Received $722,000 of fee income in Q2 2021 for the referral of PPP loans to a third party for origination. (The sale and referral of PPP loans created additional capacity for the Company to process its strong loan pipeline).
Credit and Capital Management:
- During Q2, non-performing assets declined $6 million; classified loans declined $15 million; and loans subject to special mention declined $17 million. NPAs stood at just 0.10% of assets at June 30, 2021.
- Continued to execute on the previously approved stock repurchase program – during Q2 repurchased 234,722 shares at an average price of $32.40 for a total cost of $7.6 million. (Year-to-date through June 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased 392,755 shares).
- Tangible book value per share increased to $26.30 at June 30, 2021, despite the stock repurchase activity at prices above tangible book value.
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:
Wealth Management Business
In the June 2021 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated $13.03 million in fee income, compared to $10.00 million for the June 2020 quarter, and $12.13 million for the March 2021 quarter.
The market value of the Company’s AUM/AUA increased to $9.8 billion at June 30, 2021 from $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020, and $7.2 billion at June 30, 2020 due to new business as well as positive market action.
In the quarter ended June 30, 2021 the Company announced the acquisition of PPSG, a registered investment advisor headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Upon joining the Company on July 1, 2021, PPSG had approximately $520 million of AUM/AUA.
John P. Babcock, President of the Peapack Private Wealth Management division, said, “2021 showed continued strong new business, new client acquisition and client retention. We ended 2020 with a very strong Q4 and this continued into 2021 with gross inflows of over $240 million for Q2 2021.” Babcock went on to note, “We continue to look to grow our wealth business organically and through selective acquisitions. And, we continue to make significant progress on our infrastructure consolidation including launching our new trading platform and a new CRM system, as well as adding more resources to our financial planning team.”
Loans / Commercial Banking
Total loans of $4.58 billion at June 30, 2021 (including PPP loans of $84 million) increased $144 million from $4.44 billion (including PPP loans of $233 million) at March 31, 2021. Excluding the decline in PPP loans during the June quarter, loans grew $293 million, or 7% on a linked quarter basis (28% annualized). During the quarter, multifamily loans grew $241 million and C&I loans grew $47 million.
Total C&I loans (including the PPP loans) at June 30, 2021 were $1.88 billion or 41% of the total loan portfolio. While C&I origination levels have been strong throughout 2021, paydown and payoff activity has also been robust, including paydowns of several large lines of credit, as well as the Company’s workout and asset recovery efforts, including the workout and recovery of several nonaccrual and/or classified credits in 2021.
Mr. Kennedy noted, “Our commercial loan pipelines are strong going into the third quarter, standing at approximately $250 million with likelihood of closing during the third quarter of 2021.”
Mr. Kennedy also noted, “As I have mentioned in the past, our Corporate Advisory business, which gives us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis, enables us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over many of our peers. Our Corporate Advisory pipelines are also strong. Notwithstanding the sale and forgiveness of PPP loans and significant payoff activity, we believe that we will achieve high single digit loan growth, which was the upper end of our guidance provided in the beginning of 2021.”
Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management
The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits, volatility, and/or operational risk. Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $4.90 billion. While total deposits did not increase significantly over the last year, the mix changed favorably, as noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $48 million and interest-bearing demand increased $174 million, while brokered deposits declined $45 million, and higher costing CDs declined $187 million, when comparing June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2020.
Mr. Kennedy noted, “88% of our deposits are demand, savings, or money market, and, our noninterest bearing deposits comprise 20% of our total deposits; both metrics reinforce the ‘core’ nature of our deposit base.”
At June 30, 2021, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $1.1 billion (or 18% of assets). The Company has approximately $1.7 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank and $1.0 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve is secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.
Mr. Kennedy noted, “As a commercial bank, a large portion of our loans reprice when the Fed changes rates. The 150-basis point reduction in target Fed Funds near the end of the first quarter of 2020 reduced the Company’s yield earned on assets. However, we were able to strategically reprice our deposits over time to offset much of that decline. Further, when interest rates rise, we expect that our net interest income will improve. Our current modeling indicates that 68% of our loan portfolio reprices within 2 years - 44% would reprice within 90 days, another 12% within 3 to 12 months and another 12% repricing within year two.”
Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|NII
|NIM
|NII
|NIM
|NII/NIM excluding the below
|$
|63,001
|2.51%
|$
|61,403
|2.54%
|Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns
|1,205
|0.05%
|901
|0.04%
|Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash
|(300
|)
|-0.18%
|(563
|)
|-0.15%
|Effect of PPP loans
|1,732
|-0.06%
|1,977
|-0.02%
|NII/NIM as reported
|$
|65,638
|2.32%
|$
|63,718
|2.41%
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|NII
|NIM
|NII
|NIM
|NII
|NIM
|NII/NIM excluding the below
|$
|32,446
|2.56%
|$
|30,565
|2.49%
|$
|29,881
|2.45%
|Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns
|501
|0.04%
|704
|0.05%
|376
|0.03%
|Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash
|(115
|)
|-0.15%
|(195
|)
|-0.21%
|(263
|)
|-0.19%
|Effect of PPP loans
|1,013
|-0.07%
|719
|-0.05%
|1,977
|-0.02%
|NII/NIM as reported
|$
|33,845
|2.38%
|$
|31,793
|2.28%
|$
|31,971
|2.27%
As shown above, the Company’s reported NIM increased 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The Bank strategically lowered its cost of deposits and used much of its excess liquidity to grow loans, both of which benefitted NIM.
Future net interest income and net interest margin should benefit from the following:
- Full realization of the second quarter loan growth, as well as robust loan pipelines.
- Continued downward repricing of maturing CDs.
- Redemption of $50 million of subordinated debt during the June quarter.
- Termination of $40 million notional interest rate swaps during the June quarter.
Income from Capital Markets Activities
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)
|$
|409
|$
|1,025
|$
|550
|Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps
|—
|—
|202
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|932
|1,449
|258
|Corporate advisory fee income
|121
|1,098
|65
|Total capital markets activity
|$
|1,462
|$
|3,572
|$
|1,075
Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (SBA lending and sale program, mortgage banking activity, corporate advisory activity and loan level back-to-back swap activities) totaled $1.46 million for the June 2021 quarter compared to $3.57 million for the March 2021 quarter and $1.08 million for the June 2020 quarter. The June 2021 and March 2021 quarter results were driven by $932,000 and $1.45 million gain on sale of SBA loans, respectively. The March 2021 quarter reflected increased mortgage banking activity due to greater refinance activity in the low rate environment. During the March 2021 quarter, the Company recorded $1.1 million of corporate advisory fee income related to a large investment banking advisory event which closed in that quarter. These transactions tend to be larger and take longer to complete. As noted previously, the pipeline of such business is fairly robust. The June 2021 and March 2021 quarters included no income from loan level, back-to-back swap activities, as there has been, and will continue to be, minimal activity for such in the current environment. The June 2020 quarter included $202,000 of such income.
Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)
The June 2021 quarter included approximately $153,000 and the March 2021 quarter included approximately $302,000 of Bank Owned Life Insurance income due to receipt of life insurance proceeds. Such proceeds were nontaxable. The June 2021 quarter included $1.13 million gain on the sale of PPP loans, while the March 2021 quarter included a $282,000 gain on sale of $8 million of loans that had payment issues and were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. The Company also received $722,000 of fee income related to referral of PPP loans to a third party. Partially offsetting the above items in the June 2021 quarter, the Company recorded a one-time $842,000 cost on the termination of $40 million notional interest rate swaps with an all-in cost of 1.50%.
Operating Expenses
The Company’s total operating expenses were $30.68 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $31.59 million for the March 2021 quarter and $29.01 million for the June 2020 quarter. The June 2021 quarter included $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt. The March 2021 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructuring within several areas of the Bank. The June and March 2021 quarter included a full quarter’s worth of expense related to Lucas and Noyes (approximately $350,000 in each quarter).
Mr. Kennedy noted, “While we continue to manage expenses closely and prudently, we will invest in digital enhancements to improve the client experience and grow and expand our core wealth management and commercial banking businesses, including lift-outs, strategic hires, and wealth M&A.”
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 27.69%, as compared to 25.94% for the March 2021 quarter and 22.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The March 31, 2021 quarter benefitted from life insurance proceeds that were not taxable and from the vesting of restricted stock at prices higher than grant prices. The effective tax rate for the June 2020 quarter was impacted by reduced taxable income due to the environment created by the Pandemic.
The effective tax rate for the six months of 2021 was 26.87% compared to a net tax benefit recorded for the first six months of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $3.34 million tax benefit, principally due to a $3.2 million Federal income tax benefit that resulted from a tax NOL carryback. The Company had a $23 million operating loss for tax purposes in 2018 (when the Federal tax rate was 21%) resulting from accelerated tax depreciation. Under the CARES Act, the Company was allowed to carry this NOL back to a period when the Federal tax rate was 35%, generating a permanent tax benefit.
Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
For further details, see the Q2 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information).
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $6.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, down from $11.8 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at March 31, 2021 and down significantly from $26.7 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at June 30, 2020.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses was $900,000 compared to $225,000 for the March 2021 quarter and $4.90 million for the June 2020 quarter. The decreased provision for loan and lease losses in the 2021 quarters when compared to the 2020 quarters reflects the reduced qualitative loss factors related to the unemployment rate and amount of loan deferrals and other economic qualitative factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic when calculating the allowance for loan losses. Loan deferrals entered into during the COVID-19 pandemic have come down significantly from the prior year (declined from $914 million at June 30, 2020 to $37 million at June 30, 2021). The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) also reflects, among other things, the Company’s assessment of asset quality metrics, net charge-offs/recoveries, and the composition of the loan portfolio.
At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $63.51 million (1.39% of total loans), compared to $67.31 million at December 31, 2020 (1.53% of total loans), and $66.07 million at June 30, 2020 (1.35% of total loans). The Company has elected to take additional time to adopt CECL and will implement effective January 1, 2022.
Capital
The Company’s capital position during the June 2021 quarter was benefitted by net income of $14.42 million which was offset by the purchase of shares through the Company’s stock repurchase program. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased 234,722 shares at an average price of $32.40 for a total cost of $7.6 million. GAAP Capital at June 30, 2021 was also benefitted by a decrease in the unrealized loss on securities from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021, due to market value appreciation of the AFS investment securities portfolio.
The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at June 30, 2021 all remain strong. Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.
As previously announced, in the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company successfully completed a private placement of $100 million in fixed-to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 at a rate of 3.5%. Such funds benefitted the Company’s Regulatory Tier 2 Capital. At the time, the Company noted the proceeds raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include stock repurchases, the redemption of the Company’s existing 6% subordinated debt and acquisitions of wealth management firms. Throughout the first half of 2021, the Company repurchased $12 million of stock. On June 30, 2021 the Company redeemed its 6% subordinated debt. On July 1, 2021 the Company closed on the acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group.
The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing run under multiple scenarios, including a no growth, severely adverse case. In such case as of March 31, 2021, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period. With a Pandemic stress overlay on this case, the Bank still remains well capitalized over the two-year stress period. For further details, see the Q2 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information).
On July 27, 2021, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2021.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.8 billion and assets under management/administration of $9.8 billion as of June 30, 2021. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.
(Tables to follow)
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Income Statement Data:
|Interest income
|$
|39,686
|$
|38,239
|$
|38,532
|$
|40,174
|$
|41,649
|Interest expense
|5,841
|6,446
|6,797
|8,025
|9,678
|Net interest income
|33,845
|31,793
|31,735
|32,149
|31,971
|Wealth management fee income
|13,034
|12,131
|10,791
|10,119
|9,996
|Service charges and fees
|896
|846
|859
|785
|695
|Bank owned life insurance
|466
|611
|313
|314
|318
|
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
(Mortgage banking) (A)
|409
|1,025
|1,470
|954
|550
|
Gain/(loss) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or
fair value(B)
|1,125
|282
|—
|7,429
|—
|
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back
swaps (A)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|202
|Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)
|932
|1,449
|375
|79
|258
|Corporate advisory fee income (A)
|121
|1,098
|50
|75
|65
|Loss on swap termination
|(842
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other income (C)
|1,495
|643
|590
|456
|417
|Securities gains/(losses), net
|42
|(265
|)
|(42
|)
|—
|125
|Total other income
|17,678
|17,820
|14,406
|20,211
|12,626
|Salaries and employee benefits (D)
|19,910
|21,990
|19,902
|19,202
|19,186
|Premises and equipment
|4,074
|4,113
|4,189
|4,109
|4,036
|FDIC insurance expense
|529
|585
|665
|605
|455
|FHLB prepayment penalty
|—
|—
|4,784
|—
|—
|Valuation allowance loans held for sale (E)
|—
|—
|4,425
|—
|—
|Other expenses
|6,171
|4,906
|5,284
|4,545
|5,337
|Total operating expenses
|30,684
|31,594
|39,249
|28,461
|29,014
|Pretax income before provision for loan losses
|20,839
|18,019
|6,892
|23,899
|15,583
|Provision for loan and lease losses (F)
|900
|225
|2,350
|5,150
|4,900
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|19,939
|17,794
|4,542
|18,749
|10,683
|Income tax expense
|5,521
|4,616
|1,512
|5,202
|2,441
|Net income
|$
|14,418
|$
|13,178
|$
|3,030
|$
|13,547
|$
|8,242
|Total revenue (G)
|$
|51,523
|$
|49,613
|$
|46,141
|$
|52,360
|$
|44,597
|Per Common Share Data:
|Earnings per share (basic)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.44
|Earnings per share (diluted)
|0.74
|0.67
|0.16
|0.71
|0.43
|
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,963,237
|18,950,305
|18,947,864
|18,908,337
|18,872,070
|Diluted
|19,439,439
|19,531,689
|19,334,569
|19,132,650
|19,059,822
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)
|0.97
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.56
|%
|Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)
|10.86
|%
|10.03
|%
|2.32
|%
|10.53
|%
|6.56
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H)
|11.83
|%
|10.94
|%
|2.51
|%
|11.41
|%
|7.13
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)
|2.38
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.27
|%
|GAAP efficiency ratio (I)
|59.55
|%
|63.68
|%
|85.06
|%
|54.36
|%
|65.06
|%
|Operating expenses / average assets annualized
|2.06
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.66
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.97
|%
- Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.
- Includes gain on sale $355 million and $57 million of PPP loans completed in the September 2020 and June 2021 quarters, respectively.
- Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the June 2021 quarter.
- The March 2021 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.
- The December 2020 quarter reflects a $4.4 million write-down of a commercial real estate held for sale loan associated with an assisted living facility.
- The March 2020, June 2020 and September 2020 quarters included a higher provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.
- Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
- Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|Change
|2021
|2020
|$
|%
|Income Statement Data:
|Interest income
|$
|77,925
|$
|87,044
|$
|(9,119
|)
|-10
|%
|Interest expense
|12,287
|23,326
|(11,039
|)
|-47
|%
|Net interest income
|65,638
|63,718
|1,920
|3
|%
|Wealth management fee income
|25,165
|19,951
|5,214
|26
|%
|Service charges and fees
|1,742
|1,511
|231
|15
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|1,077
|646
|431
|67
|%
|Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A)
|1,434
|842
|592
|70
|%
|Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (B)
|1,407
|(3
|)
|1,410
|-47000
|%
|Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A)
|—
|1,620
|(1,620
|)
|-100
|%
|Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)
|2,381
|1,312
|1,069
|81
|%
|Corporate advisory fee income (A)
|1,219
|75
|1,144
|1525
|%
|Loss on swap termination
|(842
|)
|—
|(842
|)
|N/A
|Other income (C)
|2,138
|866
|1,272
|147
|%
|Securities gains/(losses), net
|(223
|)
|323
|(546
|)
|-169
|%
|Total other income
|35,498
|27,143
|8,355
|31
|%
|Salaries and employee benefits (D)
|41,900
|38,412
|3,488
|9
|%
|Premises and equipment
|8,187
|8,079
|108
|1
|%
|FDIC insurance expense
|1,114
|705
|409
|58
|%
|Other expenses
|11,077
|10,053
|1,024
|10
|%
|Total operating expenses
|62,278
|57,249
|5,029
|9
|%
|Pretax income before provision for loan losses
|38,858
|33,612
|5,246
|16
|%
|Provision for loan and lease losses (E)
|1,125
|24,900
|(23,775
|)
|-95
|%
|Income before income taxes
|37,733
|8,712
|29,021
|333
|%
|Income tax expense/(benefit) (F)
|10,137
|(903
|)
|11,040
|-1223
|%
|Net income
|$
|27,596
|$
|9,615
|$
|17,981
|187
|%
|Total revenue (G)
|$
|101,136
|$
|90,861
|$
|10,275
|11
|%
|Per Common Share Data:
|Earnings per share (basic)
|$
|1.46
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.95
|186
|%
|Earnings per share (diluted)
|1.42
|0.51
|0.91
|178
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|18,956,807
|18,865,206
|91,601
|0
|%
|Diluted
|19,473,150
|18,991,056
|482,094
|3
|%
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)
|0.93
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.58
|%
|166
|%
|Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)
|10.45
|%
|3.80
|%
|6.65
|%
|175
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H)
|11.39
|%
|4.13
|%
|7.25
|%
|175
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)
|2.32
|%
|2.41
|%
|(0.09
|)%
|-4
|%
|GAAP efficiency ratio (I)
|61.58
|%
|63.01
|%
|(1.43
|)%
|-2
|%
|Operating expenses / average assets annualized
|2.10
|%
|2.07
|%
|0.03
|%
|2
|%
- Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.
- Includes gain on sale of PPP loans of $57 million completed in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during 2021.
- The six months ended June 30, 2021 included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.
- The six months ended June 30, 2020 included a higher provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2020 included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs to prior years when the Federal tax rate was 14% higher.
- Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.
- Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
- Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|12,684
|$
|8,159
|$
|10,629
|$
|8,400
|$
|5,608
|Federal funds sold
|—
|102
|102
|102
|102
|Interest-earning deposits
|190,778
|468,276
|642,591
|670,863
|617,117
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|203,462
|476,537
|653,322
|679,365
|622,827
|Securities available for sale
|823,820
|875,301
|622,689
|596,929
|539,742
|Equity security
|14,894
|14,852
|15,117
|15,159
|15,159
|FHLB and FRB stock, at cost
|12,901
|13,699
|13,709
|18,433
|18,598
|Residential mortgage
|504,181
|498,884
|520,188
|532,120
|536,015
|Multifamily mortgage
|1,420,043
|1,178,940
|1,127,198
|1,168,796
|1,178,494
|Commercial mortgage
|702,777
|697,599
|694,034
|722,678
|761,910
|Commercial loans (A)
|1,880,830
|1,982,570
|1,975,337
|1,930,984
|2,316,125
|Consumer loans
|31,889
|36,519
|37,016
|51,859
|53,111
|Home equity lines of credit
|44,062
|45,624
|50,547
|52,194
|54,006
|Other loans
|204
|199
|225
|260
|272
|Total loans
|4,583,986
|4,440,335
|4,404,545
|4,458,891
|4,899,933
|Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses
|63,505
|67,536
|67,309
|66,145
|66,065
|Net loans
|4,520,481
|4,372,799
|4,337,236
|4,392,746
|4,833,868
|Premises and equipment
|23,261
|23,260
|21,609
|21,668
|21,449
|Other real estate owned
|—
|50
|50
|50
|50
|Accrued interest receivable
|23,117
|23,916
|22,495
|22,192
|15,956
|Bank owned life insurance
|46,605
|46,448
|46,809
|46,645
|46,479
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|43,156
|43,524
|43,891
|39,622
|39,943
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|3,956
|4,143
|4,330
|4,517
|4,704
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|9,569
|10,186
|9,421
|10,011
|10,810
|Other assets (B)
|66,466
|64,912
|99,764
|110,770
|111,630
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|5,791,688
|$
|5,969,627
|$
|5,890,442
|$
|5,958,107
|$
|6,281,215
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|959,494
|$
|908,922
|$
|833,500
|$
|838,307
|$
|911,989
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|1,978,497
|1,987,567
|1,849,254
|1,858,529
|1,804,102
|Savings
|147,227
|141,743
|130,731
|127,737
|123,140
|Money market accounts
|1,213,992
|1,256,605
|1,298,885
|1,251,349
|1,183,603
|Certificates of deposit – Retail
|446,143
|474,668
|530,222
|586,801
|629,941
|Certificates of deposit – Listing Service
|31,631
|31,631
|32,128
|32,677
|35,327
|Subtotal “customer” deposits
|4,776,984
|4,801,136
|4,674,720
|4,695,400
|4,688,102
|IB Demand – Brokered
|85,000
|110,000
|110,000
|130,000
|130,000
|Certificates of deposit – Brokered
|33,791
|33,777
|33,764
|33,750
|33,736
|Total deposits
|4,895,775
|4,944,913
|4,818,484
|4,859,150
|4,851,838
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|FHLB advances (C)
|—
|—
|—
|105,000
|105,000
|Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (D)
|83,586
|168,180
|177,086
|183,790
|535,837.00
|Finance lease liability
|6,299
|6,528
|6,753
|6,976
|7,196
|Operating lease liability
|9,902
|10,509
|9,737
|10,318
|11,116
|Subordinated debt, net (E)
|132,557
|181,837
|181,794
|83,585
|83,529
|Other liabilities (B)
|125,110
|120,219
|154,466
|156,472
|163,719
|Due to brokers
|—
|—
|—
|15,088
|—
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|5,253,229
|5,447,186
|5,363,320
|5,435,379
|5,773,235
|Shareholders’ equity
|538,459
|522,441
|527,122
|522,728
|507,980
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|5,791,688
|$
|5,969,627
|$
|5,890,442
|$
|5,958,107
|$
|6,281,215
|
Assets under management and / or administration at
Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management
Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)
|$
|9.8
|$
|9.4
|$
|8.8
|$
|7.6
|$
|7.2
- Includes PPP loans of $84 million at June 30, 2021, $233 million at March 31, 2021, $196 million at December 31, 2020, $202 million at September 30, 2020 and $547 million at June 30, 2020.
- The change in other assets and other liabilities was primarily due to the change in the fair value of our back-to-back swap program.
- The Company prepaid $105 million of FHLB advances with a weighted-average rate of 3.20% during the December 2020 quarter.
- Represents funding provided by the Federal Reserve for pledged PPP loans.
- The increase was due to the completion of a $100 million subordinated debt offering in December 22, 2020. The Company redeemed $50 million of subordinated debt on June 30, 2021.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Asset Quality:
|Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Nonaccrual loans (A)
|5,962
|11,767
|11,410
|8,611
|26,697
|Other real estate owned
|—
|50
|50
|50
|50
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|5,962
|$
|11,817
|$
|11,460
|$
|8,661
|$
|26,747
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.13
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.54
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.10
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.43
|%
|Performing TDRs (B)(C)
|$
|190
|$
|197
|$
|201
|$
|2,278
|$
|2,376
|Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D)(E)
|$
|1,678
|$
|1,622
|$
|5,053
|$
|6,609
|$
|3,785
|Loans subject to special mention
|$
|148,601
|$
|166,013
|$
|162,103
|$
|129,700
|$
|27,922
|Classified loans
|$
|11,178
|$
|25,714
|$
|37,771
|$
|41,263
|$
|63,562
|Impaired loans
|$
|6,498
|$
|11,964
|$
|16,204
|$
|15,514
|$
|33,708
|Allowance for loan and lease losses:
|Beginning of period
|$
|67,536
|$
|67,309
|$
|66,145
|$
|66,065
|$
|63,783
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|900
|225
|2,350
|5,150
|4,900
|(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net
|(4,931
|)
|2
|(1,186
|)
|(5,070
|)
|(2,618
|)
|End of period
|$
|63,505
|$
|67,536
|$
|67,309
|$
|66,145
|$
|66,065
|ALLL to nonperforming loans
|1065.16
|%
|573.94
|%
|589.91
|%
|768.15
|%
|247.46
|%
|ALLL to total loans
|1.39
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.35
|%
|General ALLL to total loans (F)
|1.38
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.26
|%
- Excludes one commercial loan held for sale of $5.6 million at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Excludes residential and commercial loans held for sale of $8.5 million at December 31, 2020. Excludes one commercial loan held for sale of $10.0 million at September 30, 2020.
- Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.
- Amount excludes $3.9 million at June 30, 2021, $3.9 million at March 31, 2021, $4.0 million at December 31, 2020, $5.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $23.2 million at June 30, 2020 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.
- Excludes a residential loan held for sale of $93,000 at December 31, 2020.
- December 31, 2020 includes $1.3 million of residential loans that are classified as delinquent due to an escrow payment shortage due to a recent change in escrow payment requirement.
- Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Capital Adequacy
|Equity to total assets (A)(J)
|9.30
|%
|8.95
|%
|8.09
|%
|Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)
|8.62
|%
|8.27
|%
|7.50
|%
|
Tangible Equity to tangible assets excluding
PPP loans (C)
|8.74
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.22
|%
|Book value per share (D)
|$
|28.60
|$
|27.78
|$
|26.87
|Tangible Book Value per share (E)
|$
|26.30
|$
|25.47
|$
|24.76
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Regulatory Capital – Holding Company
|Tier I leverage
|$
|499,344
|8.67%
|$
|483,535
|8.53%
|$
|468,898
|8.57%
|Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
|499,344
|11.45
|483,535
|11.93
|468,898
|11.35
|
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets
|499,315
|11.45
|483,500
|11.93
|468,863
|11.35
|Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets
|686,543
|15.74
|716,210
|17.67
|604,258
|14.62
|Regulatory Capital – Bank
|Tier I leverage (F)
|$
|583,208
|10.13%
|$
|549,575
|9.71%
|$
|534,794
|9.79%
|Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (G)
|583,208
|13.37
|549,575
|13.55
|534,794
|12.96
|
Common equity tier I capital ratio
to risk-weighted assets (H)
|583,179
|13.37
|549,540
|13.55
|534,759
|12.95
|Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (I)
|637,858
|14.62
|600,478
|14.81
|586,574
|14.21
- Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.
- Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
- Tangible equity and tangible assets excluding PPP loans are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and excluding the balance of intangible assets and PPP loans from total assets. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets excluding PPP loans at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets excluding PPP loans at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
- Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding
- Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.
- Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00% ($288 million)
- Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00% ($349 million)
- Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50% ($284 million)
- Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00% ($436 million)
- PPP loans with a balance of $84 million at June 30, 2021, $196 million at December 31, 2020 and $547 million at June 30, 2020 increased total assets.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the Quarters Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Residential loans retained
|$
|37,083
|$
|15,814
|$
|22,316
|$
|32,599
|$
|18,627
|Residential loans sold
|25,432
|45,873
|64,630
|54,521
|37,061
|Total residential loans
|62,515
|61,687
|86,946
|87,120
|55,688
|Commercial real estate
|12,243
|38,363
|—
|1,613
|748
|Multifamily
|255,820
|85,009
|1,184
|1,500
|11,960
|Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)
|141,285
|129,141
|218,235
|118,048
|99,294
|SBA (C)
|15,976
|58,730
|8,355
|4,962
|595,651
|Wealth lines of credit (A)
|3,200
|2,475
|3,925
|2,000
|500
|Total commercial loans
|428,524
|313,718
|231,699
|128,123
|708,153
|Installment loans
|25
|63
|690
|253
|950
|Home equity lines of credit (A)
|4,140
|1,899
|2,330
|4,759
|4,280
|Total loans closed
|$
|495,204
|$
|377,367
|$
|321,665
|$
|220,255
|$
|769,071
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Residential loans retained
|$
|52,897
|$
|33,458
|Residential loans sold
|71,305
|56,452
|Total residential loans
|124,202
|89,910
|Commercial real estate
|50,606
|9,606
|Multifamily
|340,829
|73,958
|Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)
|270,426
|142,202
|SBA (C)
|74,706
|609,481
|Wealth lines of credit (A)
|5,675
|3,750
|Total commercial loans
|742,242
|838,997
|Installment loans
|88
|1,206
|Home equity lines of credit (A)
|6,039
|7,912
|Total loans closed
|$
|872,571
|$
|938,025
- Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
- Includes equipment finance.
- Includes PPP loans of $9.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, $47 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $596 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Income/
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investments:
|Taxable (A)
|$
|884,374
|$
|3,020
|1.37
|%
|$
|437,288
|$
|2,108
|1.93
|%
|Tax-exempt (A) (B)
|6,891
|81
|4.70
|10,137
|129
|5.09
|Loans (B) (C):
|Mortgages
|498,594
|3,826
|3.07
|530,087
|4,497
|3.39
|Commercial mortgages
|1,941,330
|15,056
|3.10
|2,083,310
|16,147
|3.10
|Commercial
|1,942,802
|16,984
|3.50
|2,038,530
|18,204
|3.57
|Commercial construction
|20,952
|180
|3.44
|3,296
|44
|5.34
|Installment
|34,319
|255
|2.97
|52,859
|371
|2.81
|Home equity
|45,042
|377
|3.35
|54,869
|453
|3.30
|Other
|219
|5
|9.13
|318
|7
|8.81
|Total loans
|4,483,258
|36,683
|3.27
|4,763,269
|39,723
|3.34
|Federal funds sold
|91
|—
|0.06
|102
|—
|0.25
|Interest-earning deposits
|428,464
|97
|0.09
|497,764
|109
|0.09
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,803,078
|39,881
|2.75
|%
|5,708,560
|42,069
|2.95
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|10,360
|5,437
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(67,593
|)
|(64,109
|)
|Premises and equipment
|23,307
|21,462
|Other assets
|182,421
|234,357
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|148,495
|197,147
|Total assets
|$
|5,951,573
|$
|5,905,707
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Checking
|$
|1,980,688
|$
|944
|0.19
|%
|$
|1,748,753
|$
|1,642
|0.38
|%
|Money markets
|1,235,464
|727
|0.24
|1,207,816
|1,473
|0.49
|Savings
|144,044
|18
|0.05
|118,878
|16
|0.05
|Certificates of deposit – retail
|488,148
|1,027
|0.84
|676,498
|3,147
|1.86
|Subtotal interest-bearing deposits
|3,848,344
|2,716
|0.28
|3,751,945
|6,278
|0.67
|Interest-bearing demand – brokered
|105,604
|456
|1.73
|150,330
|700
|1.86
|Certificates of deposit – brokered
|33,783
|264
|3.13
|33,729
|264
|3.13
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,987,731
|3,436
|0.34
|3,936,004
|7,242
|0.74
|Borrowings
|166,343
|182
|0.44
|330,514
|1,127
|1.36
|Capital lease obligation
|6,380
|76
|4.76
|7,270
|87
|4.79
|Subordinated debt
|181,317
|2,147
|4.74
|83,496
|1,222
|5.85
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,341,771
|5,841
|0.54
|%
|4,357,284
|9,678
|0.89
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|948,851
|873,926
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|129,980
|171,814
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,078,831
|1,045,740
|Shareholders’ equity
|530,971
|502,683
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,951,573
|$
|5,905,707
|Net interest income
|$
|34,040
|$
|32,391
|Net interest spread
|2.21
|%
|2.06
|%
|Net interest margin (D)
|2.38
|%
|2.27
|%
- Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
- Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
- Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
- Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Income/
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investments:
|Taxable (A)
|$
|884,374
|$
|3,020
|1.37
|%
|$
|761,187
|$
|2,629
|1.38
|%
|Tax-exempt (A) (B)
|6,891
|81
|4.70
|7,980
|98
|4.91
|Loans (B) (C):
|Mortgages
|498,594
|3,826
|3.07
|501,590
|3,954
|3.15
|Commercial mortgages
|1,941,330
|15,056
|3.10
|1,840,363
|14,420
|3.13
|Commercial
|1,942,802
|16,984
|3.50
|1,932,692
|16,455
|3.41
|Commercial construction
|20,952
|180
|3.44
|15,606
|139
|3.56
|Installment
|34,319
|255
|2.97
|37,695
|276
|2.93
|Home equity
|45,042
|377
|3.35
|48,853
|399
|3.27
|Other
|219
|5
|9.13
|246
|5
|8.13
|Total loans
|4,483,258
|36,683
|3.27
|4,377,045
|35,648
|3.26
|Federal funds sold
|91
|—
|0.06
|102
|—
|0.25
|Interest-earning deposits
|428,464
|97
|0.09
|555,331
|128
|0.09
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,803,078
|39,881
|2.75
|%
|5,701,645
|38,503
|2.70
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|10,360
|11,129
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(67,593
|)
|(71,160
|)
|Premises and equipment
|23,307
|22,634
|Other assets
|182,421
|228,134
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|148,495
|190,737
|Total assets
|$
|5,951,573
|$
|5,892,382
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Checking
|$
|1,980,688
|$
|944
|0.19
|%
|$
|1,908,380
|$
|978
|0.20
|%
|Money markets
|1,235,464
|727
|0.24
|1,259,597
|794
|0.25
|Savings
|144,044
|18
|0.05
|135,202
|17
|0.05
|Certificates of deposit – retail
|488,148
|1,027
|0.84
|533,488
|1,470
|1.10
|Subtotal interest-bearing deposits
|3,848,344
|2,716
|0.28
|3,836,667
|3,259
|0.34
|Interest-bearing demand – brokered
|105,604
|456
|1.73
|110,000
|493
|1.79
|Certificates of deposit – brokered
|33,783
|264
|3.13
|33,769
|261
|3.09
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,987,731
|3,436
|0.34
|3,980,436
|4,013
|0.40
|Borrowings
|166,343
|182
|0.44
|186,006
|209
|0.45
|Capital lease obligation
|6,380
|76
|4.76
|6,608
|79
|4.78
|Subordinated debt
|181,317
|2,147
|4.74
|181,795
|2,145
|4.72
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,341,771
|5,841
|0.54
|%
|4,354,845
|6,446
|0.59
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|948,851
|848,325
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|129,980
|163,569
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,078,831
|1,011,894
|Shareholders’ equity
|530,971
|525,643
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,951,573
|$
|5,892,382
|Net interest income
|$
|34,040
|$
|32,057
|Net interest spread
|2.21
|%
|2.11
|%
|Net interest margin (D)
|2.38
|%
|2.28
|%
- Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
- Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
- Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
- Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Income/
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|Balance
|Expense
|Yield
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investments:
|Taxable (A)
|$
|823,120
|$
|5,649
|1.37
|%
|$
|424,547
|$
|4,567
|2.15
|%
|Tax-exempt (A) (B)
|7,433
|179
|4.82
|10,335
|260
|5.03
|Loans (B) (C):
|Mortgages
|500,084
|7,780
|3.11
|532,601
|9,073
|3.41
|Commercial mortgages
|1,891,125
|29,476
|3.12
|2,019,559
|34,629
|3.43
|Commercial
|1,937,776
|33,439
|3.45
|1,898,334
|36,798
|3.88
|Commercial construction
|18,294
|319
|3.49
|4,462
|132
|6
|Installment
|35,997
|531
|2.95
|53,421
|835
|3.13
|Home equity
|46,937
|776
|3.31
|55,261
|1,067
|3.86
|Other
|233
|10
|8.58
|341
|16
|9.38
|Total loans
|4,430,446
|72,331
|3.27
|4,563,979
|82,550
|3.62
|Federal funds sold
|96
|—
|0.11
|102
|—
|0.25
|Interest-earning deposits
|491,547
|225
|0.09
|374,665
|661
|0.35
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,752,642
|78,384
|2.73
|%
|5,373,628
|88,038
|3.28
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|10,743
|5,477
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(69,367
|)
|(54,238
|)
|Premises and equipment
|22,972
|21,304
|Other assets
|204,390
|197,904
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|168,738
|170,447
|Total assets
|$
|5,921,380
|$
|5,544,075
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Checking
|$
|1,944,734
|$
|1,922
|0.20
|%
|$
|1,644,776
|$
|5,089
|0.62
|%
|Money markets
|1,247,464
|1,521
|0.24
|1,199,932
|4,454
|0.74
|Savings
|139,648
|35
|0.05
|114,892
|31
|0.05
|Certificates of deposit – retail
|510,693
|2,497
|0.98
|687,258
|6,841
|1.99
|Subtotal interest-bearing deposits
|3,842,539
|5,975
|0.31
|3,646,858
|16,415
|0.90
|Interest-bearing demand – brokered
|107,790
|949
|1.76
|165,165
|1,623
|1.97
|Certificates of deposit – brokered
|33,776
|525
|3.11
|33,722
|527
|3.13
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,984,105
|7,449
|0.37
|3,845,745
|18,565
|0.97
|Borrowings
|176,120
|391