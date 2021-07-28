HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase Program and Authorization of New Stock Repurchase Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTBI), the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, announced the completion of its 5% stock repurchase program that began in April 2020. A total of 851,004 shares were repurchased at an average price of $22.83 per share. The Company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 825,941 shares of the Company’s common stock, representing 5% of the Company’s currently outstanding shares. The shares may be purchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time depending upon market conditions and other factors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had assets of $3.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the 2nd largest publicly traded community bank holding company headquartered in North Carolina.

