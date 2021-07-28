Findings Highlight Plans to Accelerate Digitization, Prioritize ESG Over the Next One to Three Years

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced the results of its chief financial officer (CFO) survey exploring the impacts of COVID-19 on the finance function, CFOs’ digital investment plans, and the role of data. The survey reveals that data management and analysis was the biggest area of concern for CFOs throughout the pandemic and the lack of data insights challenged organizations to make informed, fast decisions in the face of ongoing uncertainty.



In Mar. 2021, one year after many organizations were forced to remotely close the books for the first time due to stay-at-home orders for employees, Workday surveyed more than 260 global CFOs to better understand the challenges they faced during the pandemic. In addition, the study looked at how they are adapting their finance digital strategy to better prepare for future change.