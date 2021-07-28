Regarding Dividend Policy of AB Klaipėdos nafta

On 28th July 2021 the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) has approved the renewed Dividend Policy of Company. Dividend Policy is based on the existing legislation and secondary legislation of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company's Articles of Association and other Company's internal documents.

The Dividend Policy provides that the Board of the Company shall, in accordance with the Company's audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, presents the draft decision of dividends allocation to the Company’s shareholders for approval. The amount of dividends is proposed taking into account the Company's return on equity for the reporting period.