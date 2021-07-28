checkAd

Regarding Dividend Policy of AB Klaipėdos nafta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

On 28th July 2021 the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) has approved the renewed Dividend Policy of Company. Dividend Policy is based on the existing legislation and secondary legislation of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company's Articles of Association and other Company's internal documents.

The Dividend Policy provides that the Board of the Company shall, in accordance with the Company's audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, presents the draft decision of dividends allocation to the Company’s shareholders for approval. The amount of dividends is proposed taking into account the Company's return on equity for the reporting period.

Following the Lithuanian Government Resolution of 14th January 1997 No. 20 On The Dividends For The State-Owed Shares (Official Gazette, 1997, no. 6-102 with all subsequent amendments and additions) criteria of the article no. 3., Dividend Policy respectively reflets that the amount of dividends for the years 2021-2024 is calculated by eliminating from the Company’s distributable profit unrealised foreign exchange rates impact and other unrealised gains (losses). The Company’s return on equity is calculated based on the data of the set of audited annual financial statements, net profit (loss) of the reporting period by eliminating the impact of unrealised foreign exchange rates and other unrealised gains (losses) divided by the average equity at the beginning and end of this period. Equity at the beginning of the reporting period is adjusted by estimating the impact of unrealised foreign exchange rates and other unrealised gains (losses) accumulated before the reporting period. Equity at the end of the reporting period is adjusted by estimating the impact of unrealised foreign exchange rates and other unrealised gains (losses) of the reporting period and those accumulated before the reporting period.


ATTACHED: AB Klaipėdos nafta Dividend Policy


Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding Dividend Policy of AB Klaipėdos nafta On 28th July 2021 the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) has approved the renewed Dividend Policy of Company. Dividend Policy is based on the existing legislation and secondary legislation of the Republic of Lithuania, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board