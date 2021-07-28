checkAd

SurgePays Subsidiary SurgePhone Approved to Enroll Qualified Consumers into Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program Through SurgePays Network Retailers in 14 States

By using the federal EBB program eligible customers can temporarily receive low cost or no cost broadband services via SurgePays MVNO

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announces the approval from the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB Program) to be a provider of discounted broadband services through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, SurgePhone, to qualified users based on income. These services can be acquired through the SurgePays Retail Centers installed within the Company’s network of local retailers. SurgePhone is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and operates both the SurgePhone wireless and Loco Rabbit wireless brands.

Eligible new and existing SurgePhone customers can now receive home internet or wireless service for little or even no cost if they take advantage of the EBB, which is administered by the Federal Communications Commission. The EBB Program is a temporary program established by Congress to help those economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and applies to either home broadband or broadband delivered by wireless. The EBB Program provides up to a $50/month discount on broadband service and associated equipment rentals and up to $75/month for those qualifying on Tribal land. The program also offers a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50.

The EBB Program offering will be incorporated into the SurgePays Prepaid Center within SurgePays’ retail network. SurgePhone fully supports the EBB Program, helping to provide essential broadband wireless services to a population with significant need for these services that might not seek them out in venues outside of their local convenience store. This new product offering will also be included in the SurgePays national “Blitz” program and there is an anticipation of high demand and acceptance expanding the SurgePays network. Local retailers will see the added value of providing their customers with these services, which, in turn, will create additional opportunities both for those stores and for SurgePays to provide additional products and services through the SurgePays marketplace.

