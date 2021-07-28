checkAd

Delcath Systems Schedules Conference Call to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH ), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on August 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 10, 2021
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Entry Code: 148562
International: 973-528-0016; Entry Code: 148562

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/42376

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

Contact:

Delcath Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@delcath.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara 
(646)-755-7412 
james@haydenir.com





Disclaimer

