AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2021

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), has approved and subsequently are pleased to present its audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement and is also available at the Company’s website http://www.hrcplc.co.uk

The Company recorded revenue of US$ 94,000 for the year. Operational overheads resulted in the loss before tax of US$ 3.78 Million as compared to US$ 0.780 Million for the year ended 31 March 2020. The loss was mainly due to the impairment of the investments in the associate companies resulting from closure of the businesses premises due to the pandemic which contributed to US $ 3.417 Million of the loss.

The Company invested US$1.417 million in non-current assets during the year. However, the net liabilities as at 31 March 2021 stood at US$0.48 Million for the current year, compared to net assets of US$3.29 Million for the year ended 31 March 2020, due to the impairment in the value of the investments in the associates. Loss per share for the year was US$ 2.72 per share and 150,000,000 shares were outstanding at the close of the financial year ended 31 March 2020

As announced previously, the Directors are not proposing the payment of a dividend.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc

+603 7786 0500

info@hrcplc.co.uk

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

