Panbela Schedules Conference Call on August 11, 2021, to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced that it will host a conference call on August 11, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. 

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 11, 2021 
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time 
Toll Free: 877-407-9205 
International: 201-689-8054

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2556/42132

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010 
International: 919-882-2331 
Replay Passcode: 42132

Webcast replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2556/42132

About SBP-101

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, suggesting potential complementary activity with an existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression or peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Recently observed serious visual adverse events are being evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment are excluded from SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the current Panbela sponsored clinical trial generally provides support for continued evaluation of SBP-101 in a randomized clinical trial.  For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03412799 .

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to treating patients with pancreatic cancer and exploring SBP-101’s potential for efficacy in combination with other agents in other cancer indications. Further information can be found at www.panbela.com . Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol PBLA.

