LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisors Kyle Smith and Michael Sandlin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 15:00   

Advisors open new Linsco by LPL Financial office in Raleigh, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisors Kyle Smith CFP and Michael Sandlin CFP, AAMS have joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. Smith and Sandlin reported having served approximately $740 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Truist Investment Services, formerly BB&T Scott & Stringfellow, and will be the anchor tenants for a new Linsco office in Raleigh, N.C.

Smith and Sandlin are committed to providing their clients with personalized, comprehensive financial plans that address retirement income planning, tax strategies and estate planning, often coordinating with CPAs and attorneys as part of the process. They are joined by office support members Hollie Katz, Julie Roach and Ashley Reid.

The advisors are longtime colleagues and friends who spent many long nights studying for their Certified Financial Planner exam together. They recognized they share a similar approach to serving clients, so they entered into an official partnership in 2019 to ensure business continuity and better position their practice for future growth.

Smith and Sandlin strongly believe that as financial advisors, they should be fiduciaries and put clients’ interests ahead of their own, which is why they joined Linsco to launch SmithSandlin Wealth Planning. “We truly believe LPL is aligned with our culture and desire to put clients first,” Smith said. “LPL is an industry leader with great resources, but they don’t overstep boundaries or pass down corporate mandates. They empower us do our jobs as financial advisors and are there to support us with the tools we need to spend more time with our clients.”

Linsco offers “the best of both worlds,” they said, giving them brand autonomy and the freedom to own their book of business while also receiving comprehensive turnkey support and stability from LPL. “We both have a desire to focus on our clients and didn’t want to be distracted by real estate or human resources functions. We searched for the best wealth management platform in the industry, and we believe we found that with LPL. Our clients will benefit from a differentiated service experience thanks to the firm’s hands-on support teams,” Sandlin said.

