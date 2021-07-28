checkAd

Nuvei to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021

MONTREAL, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-425-9470 (US/Canada toll-free), or 201-389-0878 (international). A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (US/Canada toll-free), or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 13721533. The replay will be available through Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Contact:

Investor Relations
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com





