BlueJeans by Verizon Reimagines Virtual Events to Drive Brand Loyalty and Marketing Excellence
What you need to know:
- New BlueJeans Events product features and partner integrations streamline virtual event practices
- New Forrester data highlights key business challenges and opportunities for marketers to improve virtual/hybrid events strategy to achieve success
-
Customers demonstrate success in executing virtual events in new and exciting ways
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Forrester Consulting survey of key decision makers of marketing event strategies, 66 percent of firms are struggling to achieve the same success from
virtual events that they would get from in person events, with 94 percent having experienced issues with their current virtual/hybrid events software. To take a forward look at addressing these
challenges, Verizon Business today announced new BlueJeans
Events features and partner integrations designed to help bolster the virtual event experience.
As virtual and hybrid event volumes are expected to increase by 36 percent after the pandemic, organizations will require the right tools to help them meet their marketing and growth goals. With new capabilities designed to enhance the overall attendee experience and improve how moderators can customize their events, BlueJeans Events addresses key marketing and communication requirements to increase audience engagement for use cases such as webinars/webcasts, brand activations, tradeshows/conferences and other live events.
The latest enhancements to the BlueJeans Events platform include:
-
HTML Embed Enhancements: Event hosts now have the ability to deploy individual BlueJeans Events widgets for chat, Q&A, and polling on any HTML webpage to complement an
embedded livestream player. This flexibility provides hosts with the ability to fully customize their landing page environment to ensure consistency with brand elements or other Event
requirements. Additionally, closed captioning is now fully supported within embedded BlueJeans Events for no additional charge.
-
Event Customizations: Further enhancing the attendee experience, Event hosts now have the ability to upload any mp3 file up to 10MB to provide attendees with a customized audio
playlist before the event begins and once the event wraps. For event invitations, admins can now include their company name within the ‘from’ field to ensure communications reflect the
appropriate branding.
0 Kommentare