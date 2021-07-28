BlueJeans by Verizon Reimagines Virtual Events to Drive Brand Loyalty and Marketing Excellence

What you need to know:



New BlueJeans Events product features and partner integrations streamline virtual event practices

New Forrester data highlights key business challenges and opportunities for marketers to improve virtual/hybrid events strategy to achieve success

Customers demonstrate success in executing virtual events in new and exciting ways



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Forrester Consulting survey of key decision makers of marketing event strategies, 66 percent of firms are struggling to achieve the same success from virtual events that they would get from in person events, with 94 percent having experienced issues with their current virtual/hybrid events software. To take a forward look at addressing these challenges, Verizon Business today announced new BlueJeans Events features and partner integrations designed to help bolster the virtual event experience.



As virtual and hybrid event volumes are expected to increase by 36 percent after the pandemic, organizations will require the right tools to help them meet their marketing and growth goals. With new capabilities designed to enhance the overall attendee experience and improve how moderators can customize their events, BlueJeans Events addresses key marketing and communication requirements to increase audience engagement for use cases such as webinars/webcasts, brand activations, tradeshows/conferences and other live events.



The latest enhancements to the BlueJeans Events platform include: