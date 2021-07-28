checkAd

Sage launches new partner program to empower partner growth, deliver more value to customers and mitigate costs

Sage 20 for 20 empowers accountant partners to grow and scale with technology and business development services and world-class educational services

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, announces the launch of Sage 20 for 20, an accountant accelerator program designed to provide partners with solutions and resources essential to grow and scale their business. The program offers participating partners technology, business development services and world-class educational services to empower business success.

In exchange for 20 customer referrals a quarter, participating partners unlock a comprehensive cloud tech stack for firm growth and scalability technology, such as robotic process automation (RPA), digital marketing and SEO. In addition, partners receive access to on-demand Sage University training courses, such as Sage Consulting Academy and Innovation and Business Process Improvements (BPI) Consulting. Sage 20 for 20 also offers a live Diversity/Inclusion Consulting Principles session facilitated by Nayo Carter-Gray, CEO of 1st Step Accounting.

“Following an initial soft launch with a handful of partners in November 2020, feedback on the program thus far is exceptional,” said AZ Zabala, Director of Accounts Sales and Strategy at Sage. “Our partners are excited about the measurable impact and their ability to deliver more value to customers and mitigate costs. Sage 20 for 20 is also attracting the attention of technology and business advisors that have existing competitor relationships in the spirit of our larger mission to support and develop the community of accountants.”

The program was created based on direct accounting partner insights on what they are looking for most from a partner program. Sage recognizes that partners understand their business goals and objectives but are eager to take their business to the next level. As a result, Sage 20 for 20 meets partners where they are and supports their growth.

Partners that participated in the pre-launch are already reaping the program benefits. Leveraging the SEO services, accountant partners are significantly improving their SEO status. One partner went from page six to page one of a Google Search in just 30 days.

“Sage 20 for 20 equipped us with more knowledge and expertise to provide more value for our customers,” said Jose Zavala, CEO of ZTX Advisors. “We implemented RPA bots to help mitigate costs, in addition to adding more value to clients. We’re pleased with the results thus far and will continue to invest in the program to support our company growth.”

More information on Sage 20 for 20 is available here.

About Sage
Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise, and insight. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.sageintacct.com/.

