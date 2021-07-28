ESE Provides Update on Esports Talent Show

ESE brings influencers with a combined 24 million subscribers/followers to esports talent show, SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced esports talent show, SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault, which is being developed by ESE in partnership with Bitcoin Vault.



SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault is the global project highlighting promising amateur esports athletes who are seeking chance of becoming professionals. Participants from 5 countries - China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Brazil - will compete in the mobile games, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), and Peacekeeper Elite (China), a landmark gaming product by Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY:US). Players that win respective qualifiers will team up with star influencers. Ten influencers - two from each market - will not only train and mentor the finalists but will also compete alongside them in duo games in a final phase. The influencers participating in SkillzVault by Bitcoin Vault are presented below.

China

The Chinese influencer lineup is headlined by Cyan68, who has 6.7 million followers on Douyin (a video app analogous to TikTok in China, also from Bytedance). Cyan68 is also very active on the video-sharing social platform Kuaishou, amassing an average of almost 2 million views per post. Her hallmark is the creation of funny PUBG content with a big dose of humour to brighten up her followers’ mood. YuChengHao is another prominent Chinese influencer, well known to his 3.9 million followers for his joyfulness and spontaneity. He always finds new ways of playing the game and entertaining his fans.

Japan

Japanese GENJ1 Gaming is a human highlight reel when it comes to playing mobile shooter games. Combining his special "Six Fingers Claw" technique with unorthodox gameplay has earned him more than 1.4 million loyal subscribers on YouTube, making him one of Japan’s top mobile gaming content creators. Zelarl is a Japanese streamer who shines on YouTube, attracting 214 thousand subscribers, and is very active on Twitter as well. He was previously a professional player on the Cwerld team, but announced his retirement in 2019. Since then, he has focused solely on streaming.