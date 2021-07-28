checkAd

New Leaf Ventures Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the " Prospectus").

The Prospectus enables the Company to make offerings up to $50,000,000 of:

  • Common shares
  • Debt securities
  • Subscription receipts
  • Warrants
  • Units
  • any combination of the foregoing

The offerings may be made from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a supplement to the Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

New Leaf Ventures CEO, Mike Stier, stated, “The Prospectus is expected to provide New Leaf with financial flexibility and efficient access to capital markets, which the Company aims to utilize toward pursuing strategic initiatives such as acquisitions of additional operations, with a view to becoming a multi-state operator (MSO).”

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration or an exemption from registration. 

A copy of the Prospectus can be found on New Leaf's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)
New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/.

For further information, please contact:
New Leaf Ventures Inc.
Invictus Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (604) 330-9220
Email: investors@newleafventuresinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Company’s intention to access capital markets, realize upon strategic initiatives and complete future acquisitions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations and beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Company may not be able to access capital markets, realize upon strategic initiatives or complete future acquisitions, in each case as contemplated or at all, and including those risks that are detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, all of which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 





