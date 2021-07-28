checkAd

Great Atlantic Third Drill Hole Completed Visible Gold Intersected in One Vein

Autor: Accesswire
Golden Promise Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FSE:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed the third hole (GP-21-151) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The hole was completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone. Multiple veins with sulfide mineralization were intersected, one of which contains visible gold.

Quartz Vein with Visible Gold in GP-21-151

Drill hole GP-21-151 is a definition hole, drilled between drill holes GP-19-142B and GP-19-144. GP-19-144 intersected high grade gold mineralization within a quartz veined zone (61.35 g/t gold over 2.04 meters core length). GP-21-151 was drilled within the west region of the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ). It was drilled to a length of 116 meters. The current drilling is part of the Company's Phase 2 diamond drilling program at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone. Drill core from GP-21-151 will be geologically logged and sampled at the Company's secure facility in central Newfoundland.

Multiple quartz veins were intersected in GP-21-151, some with sulfide mineralization. A 0.78-meter long (core length) quartz vein was intersected at 47.22-47.98 meters with visible gold. Drill core samples from GP-21-151 will be submitted to a certified laboratory for gold assay and multi-element analysis.

Drilling is underway on the third hole GP-21-152, which is also a definition hole in the western part of the JMZ.

The current Phase 2 drilling will include up to 33 drill holes at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone with holes planned at the JMZ and Jaclyn North Zone with total planned drilling of approximately 5,000 meters. The objective of drilling at the JMZ is to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ. The Company is continuing the drill hole numbering system from previous drilling programs. Most of the planned holes at the JMZ are within the central to west region of the zone, testing above 200 meters vertical depth. Two holes are planned in the east part of the JMZ to test the zone at 200-350 meters vertical depth.

Wertpapier


15:04 UhrGreat Atlantic führte drittes Bohrloch aus - In einem Erzgang wurde sichtbares Gold durchteuft - Goldprojekt Golden Promise, Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.07.21Great Atlantic absolviert zweites Bohrloch im Goldprojekt Golden Promise in Zentral-Neufundland und durchteuft dabei zwei Erzgänge mit sichtbarem Gold
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.07.21Great Atlantic Second Drill Hole Completed Two Veins Intersected Both Contained Visible Gold
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Great Atlantic gibt Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 1,45 Mio. Dollar mit Zeichnung durch Herrn Eric Sprott bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21Great Atlantic Announces $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Great Atlantic absolviert erstes Bohrloch des Bohrprogramms 2021 bei Golden Promise in Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21Great Atlantic Completes First Hole of 2021 Drilling Program Golden Promise
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Great Atlantic Resources leitet Diamantbohrprogramm bei Golden Promise in Zentral-Neufundland ein
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
06.07.21Great Atlantic Resources Commences Diamond Drill Program - Golden Promise - Central Newfoundland
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Great Atlantic unterzeichnet Vertrag für 2021 durchzuführende Diamantbohrungen im unternehmenseigenen Goldkonzessionsgebiet Golden Promise in Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen