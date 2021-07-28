checkAd

Kasisto Announces Series C Funding to Fuel Rapid Growth, Powering the Financial Services Industry with Cutting Edge Conversational AI Technology

$15.5 Million Round Co-Led by Naples Technology Ventures and NCR Corporation

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasisto, creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, today announced the close of its $15.5 million Series C funding round. The round was co-led by new investors Naples Technology Vendors (NTV) and NCR Corporation with continued participation from Kasisto's current investors, bringing the company's total funding to date to $67 million by its industry leading group of investors.

Humanizing Digital Experiences

The global conversational AI market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion to $15.7 billion by 2024* with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The financial services industry is one of the leading sectors driving the adoption of conversational AI, with a growing demand from banking customers for frictionless, intelligent, and hyper-personalized digital experiences. The Intelligent Digital Assistant has emerged as the cornerstone of the digital banking experience, with Kasisto and its conversational AI powered platform, KAI, delivering the cognitive banking experience to more financial institutions than any other conversation AI vendor in the sector.

"The intelligent digital assistant has quickly become the centerpiece of the digital servicing and engagement strategy across the financial services industry. With KAI consistently delivering 85% containment rates, 50% reduction in customer service costs and 400% increase in digital engagement Kasisto is leading the charge to reshape this crucially important digital banking experience," said Zor Gorelov, CEO, Kasisto. "We are extremely appreciative of the support and confidence of our investors, customers and partners who continue to believe in  Kasisto's vision. Most importantly, I want to share my deep gratitude to all Kasisto staff who have made our journey possible, and through their hard work, creativity and dedication we have found our way to this important moment in our company's history." 

As the financial services industry is quickly making the digital experience its top priority, this funding enables Kasisto to accelerate its growth, with investments in sales, business development, marketing, strategy, and customer success functions. Naples Technology Ventures will contribute its expertise and deep knowledge of the financial services industry to help Kasisto meet the demands of its rapidly growing market. NCR Corporation, which is also a Kasisto strategic business partner, will continue to distribute KAI to its digital banking customers while helping Kasisto to develop a broader product portfolio and partner ecosystem.

