Arcimoto Demonstrates First Driverless FUV, Debuts Production Roadster and Arcimoto Flatbed at FUV and Friends Summer Showcase

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, and its partners debuted the first production Roadsters, demonstrated the first ever driverless FUV, unveiled new torque vectoring technology that will improve handling of all Arcimoto vehicles via a future software update, and revealed the Arcimoto Flatbed utility vehicle at this year’s FUV and Friends Summer Showcase at the Portland International Raceway on July 26.

“At the end of the day, sustainability is a social networking exercise: through dedicated collaboration with outstanding partners we believe we can make real the vision of a truly sustainable transportation system,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to unveil the amazing work of our team and our partners as we push resolutely toward a clean transportation system that will work for everyone, everywhere. As the challenges of climate change mount seemingly every day, one thing is clear: the way forward is together.”

The Arcimoto Roadster

Arcimoto unveiled the first production Roadsters, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machines, which were outfitted with prototype accessories including a surf rack, a OneWheel carrier, and the Doge Carrier sidecar. “From the very first ride, I knew the Roadster would deliver a ride like no other machine on the road. It’s the purest incarnation of the Arcimoto Platform: low and forward center of gravity, the dual-motor front wheel drive system that pulls you down the road, and the ability to actively shift your weight in concert with the ride. The Roadster is an extension of your will to move, and we are very excited to bring it into the world,” said Frohnmayer.

Torque Vectoring and Drive-By-Wire

Stafl Systems, founded by brilliant electrical engineer and Arcimoto alum Erik Stafl, demonstrated a new torque vectoring technology that dramatically improves steering at low speeds. The improvements are planned for all Arcimoto vehicles via a software update expected to be released in 2022. The torque vectoring implementation is part of a broader effort to enable true drive-by-wire in order to lay the foundation for autonomous and remote-controlled Arcimotos. “This is a game changer, and the single biggest improvement to the handling of our vehicles since we unveiled Arcimoto’s Generation 8 prototype in 2016,” said Frohnmayer.

