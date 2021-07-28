Fastly Hits Critical Milestone in Extending App and API Protection to The Network Edge With Superior Signal Technology

"By bringing together the precision of Signal Sciences' technology with the scale of Fastly's network, organizations will have greater protection and security posture through multiple layers of defense," said Christopher Rodriguez, Research Manager of Cybersecurity at IDC. "Both DDoS and web application attacks are on the rise, and mitigation at the edge is more important than ever before. With real-time signals security teams can accurately detect suspicious traffic and quickly create rules to protect against potential attacks."

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced beta availability of the Signal Sciences agent on the Fastly edge cloud platform. This represents a critical milestone toward Fastly’s vision of empowering developers to protect apps and APIs in every environment—cloud, on-premise, hybrid and now at the network edge. With this integration, customers will be able to leverage the powerful signal technology to write and push out rules in real-time to track suspicious requests and block attacks sooner.

Through these advancements, customers will be able to:

Access smarter detection capabilities: Fastly’s next-gen WAF offers superior detection capabilities by assessing attack indicators to better define traffic types. If a malicious request is detected, that information is flagged and sent to Fastly’s edge to initiate blocking capabilities for a smarter and more informed security experience.

Enable faster, more targeted blocking: The integration will support signal exclusions rules in Signal Sciences’ management console, informed by attack indicators fed through Signal Sciences’ technology, to ensure benign traffic does not get inadvertently blocked.

Reduce false positives: According to a recent Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) survey, 75% of respondents indicated that their organizations spend an equal amount or more time on false positives as actual attacks. This feature will directly combat this concern and reduce the disruption of legitimate web traffic and team workflow.

Enable a multi-layer defense strategy: Fastly’s next-gen WAF technology, combined with its large scale network, is uniquely designed to absorb the largest DDoS attacks and prevent traffic from slowing down or completely stopping. Additionally, Fastly offers customers an application layer of rate limiting and IP blocking at the edge. Each of these layers combined offers a valuable defense in depth strategy, protecting organizations from a wide variety of malicious attacks.