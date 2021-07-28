checkAd

Fifth Third Bank eBus Returns to the Road

Fifth Third Bank today announced that its Financial Empowerment Mobile, commonly known as the eBus, is returning to the road after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. Following Centers for Disease Control and regional and local health protocols, the eBus is resuming community stops through the 11-state market that Fifth Third serves.

Fifth Third Bank's Financial Empowerment Mobile, eBus, is returning to the road to deliver financial access and capability services to the communities it serves. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We could not be more excited about the return of our eBus to our local neighborhoods,” said Stefanie Steward-Young, senior vice president and chief corporate social responsibility officer, Fifth Third Bank. “While we have continued to keep our branches open for service and created online eBus events during the pandemic, nothing is better than being physically present with our community members and helping them empower their lives financially. We can’t wait to be with everyone again to see how we can best serve them and meet their needs.”

The eBus will kick-off its new community schedule on July 29, 2021 in Chicago. In collaboration with the Chicago Urban League, the eBus will be present at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. In addition to the ability to get vaccinated against COVID-19, residents will be able to board the Fifth Third Bank eBus for the following services:

  • Credit reports and scores and a report review with a professional banker
  • Personal evaluation of finances
  • Financial education modules
  • Internet banking and bill payment tutorials
  • Online job searches
  • Online account openings
  • Loan application referrals

“We are thrilled to have the Fifth Third eBus at our ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot!’ vaccination event,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, president and CEO, Chicago Urban League. “Our two organizations understand the clear connection between physical and financial health. The Urban League embraces the opportunity to underscore this with one of our most committed partners. Health equity and financial empowerment are two hallmarks of the League’s efforts to reduce the racial wealth gap.”

