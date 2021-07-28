DIAGNOS Announces a Pilot with Opticalia in Spain

“A proposal that combines optometrist knowledge, telemedicine and artificial intelligence to obtain fast results, without invasive methodology and with totally reliable results. A smart retinography is also used which, once the patient is positioned, it automatically searches for the retina in the eye. All the techniques used in this process are non-invasive, painless and quick for the comfort and tranquility of the patient,” states Mrs. Elsa Tortosa, owner and head of optometrists in Opticalia franchise in Pinoso, Spain.

BROSSARD, Quebec, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“ DIAGNOS ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, announces today the signing of a pilot in Spain with three franchisees from Opticalia Group.

Meanwhile in the cities of Aspe and Novelda, Spain, Mr. Santos Díaz, head of optometrists and owner of franchises Opticalia, who has been in the sector for 23 years innovating and transforming his optics into the new business model oriented to health in general and visual in particular, says “The campaign begins with the request for a previous appointment through the web or at the optician itself, where patients will register in order of arrival and a free retinography will be carried out. With the results we obtain, a pre-diagnosis of their fundus will be made with respect to diabetic retinopathy.”

The Councillor for Health in the Aspe City Council, Mrs. Yolanda Moreno, stressed that this initiative will produce important data concerning the eye health for all Aspenses. “Thanks to Opticalia Aspe our neighbors will be able to benefit from a treatment pre-diagnosis that allows detection of visual problems in a timely manner.”

Opticalia Aspe is investing, on its own initiative, 6,000 euros in this campaign to detect and stop preventable blindness.

“One of the tools used in this diagnostic process is based on artificial intelligence, a resource that comes from DIAGNOS, an international company located in Canada with extensive experience and with more than 400 thousand retinographies performed around the world. This allows the precision of diabetic retinopathy pre-diagnoses to be very high, reaching a Sensitivity of 98.4%, Specificity of 97.6% and a Certainty of 97.9%. Data that improves human diagnoses under the same conditions, without applying drops to dilate the pupil and in 4 seconds, which is known as non-mydriatic retinography,” said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.