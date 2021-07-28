checkAd

Arena Minerals Confirms Ganfeng Lithium Subscribes for $3.735 Million Participation in $10 Million Offering

globenewswire
28.07.2021   

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that further to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.14 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the "Offering"), the Company has received written confirmation from Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd (“Ganfeng Lithium”) of its intention to exercise its equity participation right and maintain its 19.9% shareholding by subscribing to $3.735 million of Subscription Receipts in the Offering (please refer to press release dated July 12, 2021). Ganfeng’s participation is subject to obtaining Chinese regulatory approvals.

William Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arena, commented: “This funding by Ganfeng shows the continued support by one of the lithium industry’s leaders. Having closed the landmark Sal de la Puna acquisition, we now have the funds to fast-track our lithium projects.”

Notwithstanding any other provision of this Subscription Agreement, the Subscriber’s obligation to purchase Subscription Receipts set forth herein is subject to the Subscriber’s receipt of all necessary Chinese regulatory approvals for such purchase.

Closing of the Company’s share purchase agreement with Centaur Resources Pty Ltd. (the "Release Condition") occurred on July 26, 2021, therefore the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged without payment of additional consideration for units of the Company (each a "Unit") on closing of the second tranche of the Offering. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. If the Release Condition is not met by August 15, 2021, the proceeds of the Offering will be returned to the subscribers without interest or deduction.

