DigiMax Expands Global Marketing into Asia with Signing of Collaboration Deal in Hong Kong

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNER, KIROBO, LAUNCHES P2P SWAP BUTTON

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first collaboration agreement to expand CryptoHawk services into Hong Kong and surrounding areas.

CryptoHawk is an Artificial Intelligence driven, price-trend prediction tool that can be profitably used by any investor interested in trading Bitcoin or Ethereum. The tool is different as it uses AI and machine learning to capture profit from the volatility of crypto currencies, rather than incur the risk of buy-and-hold investments. As previously announced by the Company, in its first full month of operation in June 2021, CryptoHawk signals achieved a 1-month, long-short return on BTC of more than 25% compared to a buy-and-hold return for the same period of a loss of 10%. In both up and down markets, CryptoHawk has the potential to deliver subscribers much higher returns when trading.

DigiMax is collaborating with Mr. Tony Tong in Hong Kong and other Asian regions where he has substantial influence. Mr. Tong is Co-Chairman & Co-Founder of Hong Kong Blockchain Association HKBA.hk.org, Council Member of International Digital Asset Exchange Association IDAXA.org , and President of GlobalSTOx.io & APX.HK. After graduating in engineering at the University of Minnesota and spending 15 years in the United States in several leading high-tech companies, Mr. Tong returned to Hong Kong where he has held many high-profile roles a few of which include:

  • Co-Founder of Pacific Financial Services and Super Angels Ventures.
  • Frequent speaker and bilingual moderator for leading fintech, blockchain, investment banking events, including Blockchain Economic Forum Singapore, Global Gaming Expo G2EAsia, Goldman Sachs, UBS, CLSA , Morgan Stanley Asia Investment Summit, Bank of America Merrill Lynch China Investment Summit.

The collaboration agreement between DigiMax and Mr. Tong will include the issuance of 200,000 common shares of DigiMax and an award of additional shares as he assists DigiMax in successfully completing partnering deals with exchanges or directly increasing the number of CryptoHawk subscribers in Asia.

