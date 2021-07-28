DigiMax Expands Global Marketing into Asia with Signing of Collaboration Deal in Hong Kong

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNER, KIROBO, LAUNCHES P2P SWAP BUTTONTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and …

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNER, KIROBO, LAUNCHES P2P SWAP BUTTON

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first collaboration agreement to expand CryptoHawk services into Hong Kong and surrounding areas.

CryptoHawk is an Artificial Intelligence driven, price-trend prediction tool that can be profitably used by any investor interested in trading Bitcoin or Ethereum. The tool is different as it uses AI and machine learning to capture profit from the volatility of crypto currencies, rather than incur the risk of buy-and-hold investments. As previously announced by the Company, in its first full month of operation in June 2021, CryptoHawk signals achieved a 1-month, long-short return on BTC of more than 25% compared to a buy-and-hold return for the same period of a loss of 10%. In both up and down markets, CryptoHawk has the potential to deliver subscribers much higher returns when trading.