Boxlight Releases New Big STEM Guide Volume 3

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the release of The Big STEM Guide Volume 3.

As Boxlight continues to increase its STEM solutions portfolio, The Big STEM Guide Volume 3 provides educators with content and resource information to broaden their STEM instructional plans. The Big STEM Guide also gives teachers information on turnkey STEM solutions such as those included in the Boxlight MimioSTEM products portfolio.

District and school administrators are being tasked with identifying materials that will help meet student learning needs, including overcoming challenges such as those described in federal relief funding criteria (i.e. Activities to address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster care youth; Addressing learning loss among students, including low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care, of the local educational agency, etc.). The Big STEM Guide is an excellent tool to assist administrators identify Boxlight MimioSTEM solutions that will accommodate their instructional needs, including standards-aligned curriculum and teacher training and professional development.

For more information on The Big STEM Guide, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

