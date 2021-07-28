Boxlight Releases New Big STEM Guide Volume 3

As Boxlight continues to increase its STEM solutions portfolio, The Big STEM Guide Volume 3 provides educators with content and resource information to broaden their STEM instructional plans. The Big STEM Guide also gives teachers information on turnkey STEM solutions such as those included in the Boxlight MimioSTEM products portfolio.

District and school administrators are being tasked with identifying materials that will help meet student learning needs, including overcoming challenges such as those described in federal relief funding criteria (i.e. Activities to address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster care youth; Addressing learning loss among students, including low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care, of the local educational agency, etc.). The Big STEM Guide is an excellent tool to assist administrators identify Boxlight MimioSTEM solutions that will accommodate their instructional needs, including standards-aligned curriculum and teacher training and professional development.

