Marquard & Bahls supports victims of the flood disaster

In mid-July, continuous rainfall and heavy storms left a picture of destruction in western Germany. Houses and entire towns were swept away by the floods and important infrastructure destroyed. Relief organizations and volunteers are in constant action to repair the damage.

Marquard & Bahls AG donates 100,000 euros for immediate and emergency aid in the areas affected by the floods in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The funds will go to "Aktion Deutschland Hilft," an alliance of several aid organizations that are working together in the crisis regions to help the people on the ground.

The flood disaster has triggered a wave of willingness to help throughout Germany, in which Marquard & Bahls is also participating. "We are deeply saddened that many people have lost their homes or even their loved ones as a result of the natural disaster. Our donation is a sign of our solidarity with those affected; at the same time, we would like to express our highest appreciation to the numerous helpers of "Aktion Deutschland Hilft" and support them in their important work," said Mark Garrett, CEO Marquard & Bahls.

"Aktion Deutschland Hilft" is an alliance of renowned German aid and blue-light organizations founded in 2001, including Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund, Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, Malteser Hilfsdienst and the Bundesverband Rettungshunde. The around 20 alliance organizations provide humanitarian aid in Germany and abroad in the event of major disasters and emergencies. www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de/en

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics and energy trading. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 29 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, and employs around 4,300 people. www.marquard-bahls.com



