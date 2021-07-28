checkAd

Marquard & Bahls supports victims of the flood disaster

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 15:16  |  23   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 28.07.2021 / 15:16

Marquard & Bahls AG donates 100,000 euros for immediate and emergency aid in the areas affected by the floods in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The funds will go to "Aktion Deutschland Hilft," an alliance of several aid organizations that are working together in the crisis regions to help the people on the ground.

In mid-July, continuous rainfall and heavy storms left a picture of destruction in western Germany. Houses and entire towns were swept away by the floods and important infrastructure destroyed. Relief organizations and volunteers are in constant action to repair the damage.

The flood disaster has triggered a wave of willingness to help throughout Germany, in which Marquard & Bahls is also participating. "We are deeply saddened that many people have lost their homes or even their loved ones as a result of the natural disaster. Our donation is a sign of our solidarity with those affected; at the same time, we would like to express our highest appreciation to the numerous helpers of "Aktion Deutschland Hilft" and support them in their important work," said Mark Garrett, CEO Marquard & Bahls.

"Aktion Deutschland Hilft" is an alliance of renowned German aid and blue-light organizations founded in 2001, including Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund, Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, Malteser Hilfsdienst and the Bundesverband Rettungshunde. The around 20 alliance organizations provide humanitarian aid in Germany and abroad in the event of major disasters and emergencies.  www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de/en

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics and energy trading. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 29 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, and employs around 4,300 people. www.marquard-bahls.com 


Press Contact:

Dr. Jörg Walter
Head of Corporate Communication
Marquard & Bahls AG
Tel. +49 40 37004-0
communication@marquard-bahls.com 		 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG
Key word(s): Energy

28.07.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1222385  28.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222385&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marquard & Bahls supports victims of the flood disaster DGAP-Media / 28.07.2021 / 15:16 Marquard & Bahls AG donates 100,000 euros for immediate and emergency aid in the areas affected by the floods in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The funds will go to "Aktion Deutschland Hilft," an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das ...
DGAP-News: Q2 2021: DWS mit anhaltend dynamischer Geschäftsentwicklung und Nettomittelzuflüssen in ...
Compleo setzt auf Partnerschaft mit Clever in Dänemark
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects ...
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2020/21 following strong development of Horeca business since ease ...
DGAP-News: PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement