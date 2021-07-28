checkAd

Williams Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Focused on Environmental Stewardship and Building Strong Communities

28.07.2021   

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, a comprehensive review of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics as the company meets growing demand for clean, affordable and reliable energy while protecting the environment and building strong communities. An electronic version of the report is available at www.williams.com.

“Our 2020 Sustainability Report outlines the important role natural gas plays today in a viable and sustainable low-carbon future and how natural gas is critical to addressing and slowing climate change,” said Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong. “As this report details, we are making headway on critical ESG-related fronts; for example, becoming the first North American midstream company to set a near-term climate goal based on right here, right now emissions reduction opportunities and driving progress toward diversifying our workforce and leadership team. We’re also looking to the future as our nationwide infrastructure footprint is well-suited and adaptable to renewable energy sources like clean hydrogen and RNG blending. Williams’ ongoing focus on sustainable operations positions us well to meet clean energy demand for generations to come.”

Highlights of Williams’ 2020 Sustainability Report include the following:

  • Set a near-term goal of a 56% absolute reduction from 2005 levels in company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, putting Williams on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050
  • Reduced our reported methane emissions from natural gas processing plants and transmission compressor stations by more than 58% since 2012 while increasing throughput volumes by 27% over the same period
  • Achieved a 33% decrease in air releases, surpassing our 2020 goal of 10%
  • Achieved a 9% reduction in employee recordable injuries since 2017
  • Joined the Leadership Advisory Board on the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas to advocate for renewable natural gas in North America
  • Introduced an educational platform, Catalyst, to provide resources to drive social awareness
  • Contributed nearly $11 million to initiatives that make communities stronger
  • Volunteered 18,263 hours with charitable organizations, representing $521,226 in value

Williams’ 2020 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and references the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas – Midstream Standard and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, Williams’ 2020 Sustainability Report received independent assurance from ERM Certification and Verification Services (ERM CVS) related to greenhouse gas emissions, safety data and pipeline integrity.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

