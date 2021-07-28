Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Green Bay, Wis., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on July 26, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021. The dividend is expected to be paid on October 8, 2021.

