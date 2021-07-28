checkAd

Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Green Bay, Wis., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on July 26, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021. The dividend is expected to be paid on October 8, 2021.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul TruckloadExpeditedDedicatedBulkIntermodalBrokerageWarehousingSupply Chain ManagementPort Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

CONTACT: Kara Leiterman
Schneider 
920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Steve Bindas
Schneider
920-592-SNDR (7637)
investor@schneider.com




