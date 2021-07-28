BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. Firefighters Limited-Edition TRACE Alkaline Water

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturo Group, has been selected by the British Columbia Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and has commenced manufacturing and delivery of a Special Limited Edition TRACE-branded white-label water for the Ministry’s Wildfire Services Division.

B.C. Ministry of Forests limited edition Water Bottle (Photo: Business Wire)

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is responsible for the stewardship of provincial Crown land and ensures the sustainable management of forest, wildlife, water and other land-based resources. Internationally recognized as a leader in wildfire management, the BC Wildfire Service employs 1,100 Type 1 Firefighters, and responds to nearly 1,600 wildfires annually on behalf of the Province of B.C.

“We’re pleased that we’ve been awarded the contract with BC Wildfire Service,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We are proud to be providing the firefighters with a special edition of our TRACE-branded natural 7.7ph alkaline spring water, sourced directly from our proprietary B.C. Interior aquifer – the very land and forest that they work so hard to keep safe. We think that’s its very fitting that these heroes will be kept hydrated with B.C.’s own TRACE-branded water. We’ve already begun production and delivery to the firefighters.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.