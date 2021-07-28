checkAd

Stanley Lapidus, Founder and Former Chairman & CEO of Exact Sciences, Joins PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that medical diagnostics pioneer Stanley N. Lapidus, founder and former Chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS), has joined its majority owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”) as Vice Chairman of Lucid’s Board of Directors.

Stanley Lapidus, founder and former Chairman & CEO of Exact Sciences, joins PAVmed subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Stanley Lapidus, founder and former Chairman & CEO of Exact Sciences, joins PAVmed subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am honored to welcome Stan Lapidus to Lucid’s Board of Directors,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Lucid’s Executive Chairman. “Stan has long been a leading figure in the medical diagnostics industry and is one of its most accomplished innovators in the early detection of cancer—innovations which have prevented countless deaths from cervical and colon cancer. Over the past year, Stan has made invaluable contributions as Lucid’s lead strategic advisor, including helping us craft several key strategic initiatives currently underway. I look forward to working with him even more closely in his new role as Vice Chairman, as Lucid seeks to execute on its long-term growth strategy.”

“My primary professional quest, over more than three decades, has been to save lives through the early detection of precancer and cancer. I am joining the Lucid team because they are on that very same quest—to prevent deaths from esophageal cancer as we have done for cervical and colon cancer,” said Mr. Lapidus. “EsoGuard, which was co-developed by a long-time colleague, collaborator and renowned cancer geneticist, Dr. Sandy Markowitz, has the opportunity to serve as a widespread screening tool to detect esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. If you detect the precancer, you can remove or kill it and prevent its progression to cancer. By preventing cancer, you can save lives. This is the Lucid formula.”

