Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers Worldwide

Enhanced Platform Will Expand Reach, Ease of Discovery and Distribution of Content by Global FilmmakersLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan …

Enhanced Platform Will Expand Reach, Ease of Discovery and Distribution of Content by Global Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the Company will partner with Exeest, the 24/7 global online entertainment marketplace for premium film and television content discovery and delivery, to power a fully-integrated film submission platform for Fandor and its portfolio of channels. The advanced platform will use Exeest's exclusive technology to streamline the film submission process for independent filmmakers, provide the Fandor programming team a state-of-the-art way to solicit, ingest, screen and evaluate film content suitable for its audience. Through a direct integration with Cinedigm's proprietary distribution platform, Matchpoint, the combined platform will expand the exposure and reach of independent filmmakers by making their content more easily and efficiently discoverable while enabling monetization across Cinedigm's wide network of OTT distribution partners. Independent to major, global filmmakers will have the ability to participate in the booming OTT business and reach audiences and platforms that have increasingly become relegated only to Hollywood's major studios and media conglomerates.

Foto: Accesswire

Cinedigm acquired Fandor, called "The Netflix for Indie Film" by The Wall Street Journal, in 2021. With its global library of more than 4,600 film titles from more than 400 global and diverse film companies, Fandor has seen rapid subscriber growth since being acquired by Cinedigm fueled by the service's continuously expanding library of top-tier independent films, documentaries, and international titles. New arrivals on Fandor following the acquisition have included over one hundred exceptional, hand-picked titles, including multiple award-winning classics and well-known titles from The Film Detective and Docurama, two of the Company's leading streaming services. Cinedigm plans to add hundreds of additional titles to Fandor in the coming months, including new restorations from the newly acquired Films Around the World library.