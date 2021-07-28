checkAd

FingerMotion Files Application to List its Common Stock on Nasdaq Capital Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to have its shares of common stock listed on Nasdaq Capital Market. The …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to have its shares of common stock listed on Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of the Company's shares of common stock on Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing, governance and regulatory requirements. The Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable requirements; however, there is no assurance that its application will be approved. During the NASDAQ review process, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX under its current symbol "FNGR."

"Over the past year we have been working diligently to comply with certain uplisting requirements," said Martin Shen, CEO and of FingerMotion, Inc. "Applying for a NASDAQ listing is a key milestone in our Company's evolution. We believe listing our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market will improve liquidity, increase our corporate visibility and enhance shareholder value. We are excited to have submitted this application, which if approved, would see us join the ranks of global technology companies listed in the U.S. We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in due course."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

