Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the James River Group class action lawsuit. The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The James River Group class action lawsuit is captioned Employees’ Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees’ Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444, was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia, and is assigned to Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the James River Group class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the James River Group class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 7, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: In 2014, James River Group ramped up its Commercial Auto Division by underwriting a new type of insurance policy that covered Rasier LLC (“Rasier”), a subsidiary of the ride-sharing company Uber Technologies, Inc. (together with Rasier, “Uber”).

The James River Group class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) James River Group had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (ii) James River Group was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated James River Group’s true exposure to Uber claims; (iii) as a result, James River Group was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ statements about James River Group’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 8, 2019, James River Group announced that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation for all insurance policies issued to Uber, though James River Group would remain contracted to provide coverage for future claims related to the period James River Group’s Uber policies were in effect (known as “runoff”). James River Group stated that “[the Uber] account ha[d] not met our expectations for profitability.” On this news, James River Group’s stock price declined more than 22%.