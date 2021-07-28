checkAd

Marel Transaction in own financial instruments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 15:33  |  23   |   |   

Viðskipti með eigin fjármálagerninga/

Transaction in own financial instruments

Nafn/Name:
Marel hf.

Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:
28.7.2021

Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:
Sala/Sell

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of instrument:
Hlutabréf/Equities

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:
173.866

Gengi/Verð pr. Hlut/Price:
EUR 2,713

Fjöldi hluta eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:
17.019.241

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs/Date of settlement:

Ástæður viðskipta/Reason for transaction:
Viðskiptin eru til að mæta skilyrðum um framkvæmd kaupréttarsamninga, vegna kauprétta sem veittir voru á árinu 2018, í samræmi við starfskjarastefnu félagsins sem samþykkt var á aðalfundum félagsins á hverjum tíma. Heildarfjöldi nýttra kauprétta var 325.000 og var kaupverð 2,713 evrur á hlut. Kaupréttarhafi keypti samtals 56.980 hluti á kaupverði 2,713 evrur á hlut. Önnur bréf voru afhent á grundvelli nettunaraðferðar, þar sem afhent bréf nema mismun á kaupverði kaupréttanna (2,713 evrur á hlut) og dagslokagengi á Euronext Amsterdam þann 27. júlí 2021, hvort tveggja margfaldað með fjölda nýttra hluta með þessum hætti sem voru 268.020, að frádregnum sköttum.

Transaction to fulfill obligations of stock option agreements. The stock options were granted in the year 2018 in accordance with the Company‘s remuneration policy as approved by the Company‘s AGMs. The total number of exercised options was 325,000 and the exercise price was EUR 2.713 per share. Option holder purchased 56,980 shares in total at a purchase price of EUR 2.713 per share. Remaining shares were delivered on the basis of netting, i.e. shares equal to the difference of the exercise price of the stock options (EUR 2.713 per share) and closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on 27 July 2021, both numbers multiplied with the number of options exercised this way, which were 268,020, less taxes.






