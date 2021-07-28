Pactiv Evergreen to Exit Coated Groundwood Paper Business Following Years of Market Decline

Pactiv Evergreen will exit the coated groundwood paper business in Q4-2021.



As a result, Pactiv Evergreen will permanently cease production of coated groundwood paper at its Pine Bluff, AR location by October 31, 2021.

The Pine Bluff mill will continue to be a major employer in Jefferson County, AR, serving the beverage packaging market.

The Company will continue to invest in the Pine Bluff mill, which will remain an essential facility in the Pactiv Evergreen operations network.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen today announced that the Company has made the difficult decision to exit the coated groundwood paper business. As a result, the Company will permanently cease production of coated groundwood paper at its Pine Bluff, AR location. The Company will continue to strategically invest in the Pine Bluff mill, which will remain an essential facility in the Pactiv Evergreen operations network, serving the fiber-based beverage packaging market.

“With the decline in the coated groundwood market, our decision to exit this business enables us to re-invest resources into our strategic core competency of liquid packaging board as well as other more profitable segments across the enterprise,” said Mike King, CEO. “Pactiv Evergreen will continue to employ more than 650 employees at the Pine Bluff mill, where liquid packaging board and extrusion manufacturing will remain.”