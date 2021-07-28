ARKO Corp. Completes Second Store in Remodel Initiative

Latest remodel in Mechanicsville, VA is second of anticipated ten store remodels in 2021

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), who has grown through acquisitions to become the 6th largest convenience store chain in the U.S., is announcing the completion of its latest remodeled store, the second this year, as part of ARKO’s remodel initiative. The newly remodeled fas mart store is located in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

ARKO currently plans to remodel 360 out of 1,400 company-operated stores across its family of community brands and plans to invest approximately $360 million over three to five years to unify the stores in design while maintaining local well-known banners in each area. The goal of this initiative is to enhance the overall customer experience and value offering as well as expand the product assortment.