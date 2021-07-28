checkAd

ARKO Corp. Completes Second Store in Remodel Initiative

Latest remodel in Mechanicsville, VA is second of anticipated ten store remodels in 2021

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), who has grown through acquisitions to become the 6th largest convenience store chain in the U.S., is announcing the completion of its latest remodeled store, the second this year, as part of ARKO’s remodel initiative. The newly remodeled fas mart store is located in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

ARKO currently plans to remodel 360 out of 1,400 company-operated stores across its family of community brands and plans to invest approximately $360 million over three to five years to unify the stores in design while maintaining local well-known banners in each area. The goal of this initiative is to enhance the overall customer experience and value offering as well as expand the product assortment.

Key enhancements at the Mechanicsville, VA fas mart store location include:

  • New interior and exterior design
  • A focus on the fas brand to include fas DRINKS, fas EATS and fas REWARDS
  • Branding of the newly relaunched fas REWARDS loyalty program on the interior and exterior of the store
  • A newly incorporated store deli featuring fried chicken, pizza and hot grab ‘n’ go snacking items
  • Expanded hot, cold and frozen beverage assortment
  • Two bean-to-cup coffee machines with always fresh Colombian, house, dark and decaf roast coffee
  • A walk-in beer cave, new to this location featuring easy access to a large variety of cold and refreshing beer, including larger value packs, craft beer and Seltzer offerings
  • A Frazil frozen non-carbonated drink machine with Tiger’s Blood and Tangerango flavors
  • Expanded grab ‘n’ go area for prepared foods including hot dogs, Tornados, nacho cheese, chili and chips, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, pizza, wings and more
  • Two expanded freezers for frozen foods including DiGiorno pizzas, Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Stouffer’s pizzas and frozen meals, Hot Pockets, Bagel Bites, Devour frozen meals and White Castle Cheeseburgers
  • Breakfast offerings to include a warm grab ‘n’ go at the checkout for breakfast sandwiches and a self-serve individually wrapped donut assortment next to the coffee
  • Expanded fountain assortment featuring 16 flavors and chewy ice
  • Deli digital menu boards
  • A new What’s up Mechanicsville Community Wall
  • Expanded Roller Grills and new offerings
