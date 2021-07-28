Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Sees Unexpected Growth

Suntex Enterprises, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Budding Botanicals has experienced unexpected growth throughout the second quarter of 2021. Suntex Enterprises, Inc. experienced positive revenue growth of nearly 40% in the calendar year of 2020. The world was experiencing a pandemic throughout the majority of 2020. Many people were working from home and conducting their purchasing options from home for the first time. Budding Botanicals, with their on-line retail presence at www.buddingbotanicalsca.com , was a beneficiary of a massive increase in web traffic and orders. With the Country and the World resuming a return to some normalcy in 2021, Suntex Enterprises and Budding Botanicals expected web traffic and orders to become stable and level off. The Company is excited to announce that that has not been the case. Suntex is delighted to announce that revenue has increased by nearly 95% over the same period of 2020. The majority of the growth has been driven by Budding Botanicals. Budding Botanicals has experienced increased revenue for the nineth consecutive month with no signs of slowing down. The Company has calculated that roughly 75% of all orders in the second quarter of 2021 were placed by existing and returning customers. Out of those 75%, more than half were purchases that exceeded the amount of the returning customer’s prior purchase. The Company is delighted that Budding Botanicals has not only developed a loyal customer base, but a customer base that is increasingly pleased with the variety of products offered. A returning consumer base along with thousands of new customers every month and expanding purchase options is a recipe for sustainable growth.

Las Vegas. NV, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company’s ongoing commitment to growth.

Pumped Fitness CBD, a CBD infused fitness water in the shape of a dumbbell, has also experienced rapid growth in 2021. Pumped Fitness CBD has more than doubled its retail presence in Southern California. With the acceptance of CBD products by mainstream retail locations, Suntex is expecting even more rapid growth throughout 2021 and the future.

As divulged in a prior release, Suntex has completed the acquisition of Beauty by Design; a CBD infused Hair Care and Cosmetic Company. Suntex will be assuming full control of the Company effective August 16th, 2021. Suntex has been working with Beauty by Design and Budding Botanicals to re-design the exciting Hair Care products. Once the re-package is complete, Beauty by Design products will be available at www.buddingbotanicalsca.com, adding to the growth and revenues of Suntex Enterprises Inc.

Suntex Enterprises is expecting the second quarter report to be released and published on or before August 15th, 2021. The Company is excited for the public to witness the growth of the Company. Suntex Enterprises in committed to growing the Company through internal development of products as well as acquisitions of no-competing companies in the CBD sector.

It is the intension of Suntex to eventually have offerings in all CBD categories. The goal of SNTX is to be a one stop shop for all needs CBD related.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. would also like to welcome the loyal shareholders of V group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VGID). The distribution of Suntex shares to V Group equity members began on July 27, 2021. The management of Suntex Enterprises would like to thank all the shareholders for their continued support and enthusiastic encouragement.

Suntex Enterprises in launching a new Twitter address. The company invites the public to follow future updates through the Company’s new Twitter @Suntex110.

The public is also invited to follow Budding Botanicals on Twitter @BuddingCA.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@suntexenterprises.com

Twitter: @Suntex110

Twitter: @BuddingCA

Twitter: @VGroup20

www.buddingbotanicalsca.com

www.suntexenterprises.com

760-525-7411 (Suntex)