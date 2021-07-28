checkAd

Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project

Autor: Accesswire
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on its 95% owned Grootfontein and Erongo projects.

The Grootfontein Project consists of two large Exclusive Prospecting Licences with a total area of 163,784 ha (1,638 km2) and covers ground prospective for orogenic gold, magmatic copper-nickel-PGE and sediment-hosted lead-zinc-silver-copper-vanadium mineralisation. As previously announced (Company press release March 26, 2021) a number of geophysical surveys have been completed generating several drill targets. The large-scale airborne EM survey previously announced April 26, 2021 has been delayed due to permitting issues with the Namibian Department of Defence around the Grootfontein Air Base.

The Company has mobilized an RC drilling rig to Grootfontein and the drill program commenced earlier this week. The drill program will test the first set of four prospective structures defined by interpretation of geophysical and soil geochemical data. The program plans for 23 RC holes of a total 4,200 m to be completed within the next 6 weeks.

The Company has also commissioned a ground magnetic and ground Induced Polarization (Gradient Array IP) program at its Erongo Gold Project to target the Kanona North gold and arsenic soil anomaly (Company press release December 16, 2020) and plans to commence at Erongo by mid-September 2021.

The Company's Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("EPLs") are located in the Central Namibian Gold Belt which hosts a number of significant orogenic gold deposits including the Otjikoto Gold Mine of B2Gold, the Navachab Gold Mine of QKR and Osino Resources' Twin Hill deposit.

Gold Prospectivity of the Grootfontein Project

Previous exploration activities by Namibia Critical Metals included geochemical soil surveys with a total of > 8,000 soil samples which delineated the high priority Highland Gold Target (Figure 1) and several other gold and gold pathfinder anomalies in the periphery and contact zone of the Grootfontein Mafic Complex with Meso- and Neoproterozoic metasediments (Press Release 16 December 2020 and March 26, 2021).

The company's current structural interpretation of the Grootfontein project is based on the 200 m line spacing magnetic survey data produced by the Geological Survey of Namibia. The structural setting is dominated by the major first order structure of the Grootfontein Shear Zone which 80 km westwards aligns with the Otjikoto orogenic gold deposit of B2Gold (2.8 Moz Au).

Wertpapier


