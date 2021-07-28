checkAd

DoubleVerify Launches Turnkey Brand Safety Floor, Extends Offering into YouTube, and Unveils Enhancements to its Brand Suitability Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 15:41  |  22   |   |   

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced enhancements to its brand safety and suitability solution that include the introduction of DV’s Brand Safety Floor as a turnkey option, extending Brand Suitability Tiers on YouTube, and more.

Available to both advertisers and publishers since January 2021, Brand Suitability Tiers allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards, delivering precision and scale, while empowering publishers to meet advertiser expectations and maximize monetization of the quality content they produce. Since launch, the majority of DV clients have adopted Brand Suitability Tiers, and are actively making refinements to their preferences. DV’s recent enhancements reflect customer demand for even greater control and coverage.

“DoubleVerify’s Brand Suitability Tiers enable brands to align their advertising dollars with suitable content, which improves performance,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our new enhancements further empower advertisers to proactively manage their safety and suitability preferences. This, in turn, helps create a stronger digital ecosystem where advertisers are able to support premium publisher inventory while avoiding unsuitable content. DV will continue to work closely with brands, agencies and industry groups to refine current standards and offer unique, best in-class solutions that provide maximum value to advertisers, publishers and platforms.”

The new brand safety and suitability enhancements include:

Brand Safety Floor as Turnkey Option

To improve operational efficiency, DV’s Brand Safety Floor is now available as a turnkey option in DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and performance platform – enabling advertisers to quickly establish protection against the highest risk content. Aligning with industry standards, most advertisers endeavor to entirely avoid content categorized within the floor. DV’s solution streamlines this process with a click of a button.

Extending Offering to YouTube

DV is also extending its offering and current enhancements to YouTube. Now, advertisers using DV will be able to leverage the turnkey brand safety floor controls and brand suitability tiers across a wide range of digital channels, including the open web, Facebook and YouTube.

Introducing a New Brand Suitability Category

DV has also launched “Death & Injury” as a new brand suitability tiered category, enabling additional controls over how advertisers can serve ads on inventory associated with those topics.

“Providing clients with turnkey access to solutions like DoubleVerify’s Brand Suitability Tiers has allowed them to feel more confident in their media placements and achieve a higher rate of brand safety and suitability,” said Yale Cohen, EVP, Global Digital Standards, Publicis Media Exchange (PMX). “We look forward to ongoing innovation in this space and will continue to work closely with MRC-accredited partners like DoubleVerify to find the most optimal brand safety and suitability solutions for the industry.”

With these new enhancements, brands benefit from more granular controls and reporting, enabling them to implement nuanced brand suitability settings and directly measure the impact in reporting. As a result, advertisers can exercise more refined avoidance strategies while preserving campaign scale. Additionally, publishers can access the data and insights they need to analyze inventory and optimize campaign performance relative to suitability during and after the sales process. This transparency enables better optimization and inventory allocation that publishers can leverage in order to maximize the monetization of their supply.

DV pioneered brand safety in 2008 and has been a continuous innovator in the category. With the launch of Brand Suitability Tiers, DV became the first verification company to align product functionality with standards advanced by the 4A’s Advertising Protection Bureau (APB) and World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

For more information about this release, contact sales@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

DoubleVerify Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DoubleVerify Launches Turnkey Brand Safety Floor, Extends Offering into YouTube, and Unveils Enhancements to its Brand Suitability Solution DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced enhancements to its brand safety and suitability solution that include the introduction of DV’s Brand Safety Floor as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21DoubleVerify Continues CTV Verification Leadership, Earning MRC Accreditation for CTV Fully On-Screen, Video Filtering & Additional New Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21DoubleVerify Awarded Three Privacy Certification Seals from TrustArc, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Data Privacy Globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DoubleVerify to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DoubleVerify’s Annual Global Study Finds Mobile App Video Fraud Increases 50% Year-Over-Year; Verification Surges On CTV, Surpassing Other Video Channels in North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten