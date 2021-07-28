Annual General Meeting 2021 minutes

28 July 2021



The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA was held at Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo on Wednesday 28 July 2021 at 14:30 CEST.



Find the minutes from the Annual General Meeting attached.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no.

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment