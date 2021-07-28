checkAd

HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Scheduled Update of Ongoing IP Development and Production Schedules Since Reducing Its Shares and Returning to OTC Current Status

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) have updated the company’s progress on all projects currently on its calendar. This is the company’s first scheduled update following its reporting of a 550 million reduction of its outstanding shares and its return to OTC Current Status (July 14, 2021) and its announcements regarding two major additions to the production team of its documentary film “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” (July 21 & July 26, 2021).


Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP commented, “We are pleased to once again maintain our commitment to regularly updating our shareholders and the public regarding the developing BMEP IP production slate in a timely and consolidated manner. On occasion and when appropriate, we will also include additional major updates that were released within the same update period.”

*DOCUMENTARY FILMS

TREES – A Planetary Treasure 
Eric Roberts (Batman – The Dark Knight, Best of the Best, The Expendables, Heroes) announced as Official TREES Narrator with Hosam Ibrahim (Passion of The Christ, Don’t Mess with the Zohan) for Original Music. Vance Owen (Executive Producer on films starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Travolta, Forest Whitaker) added as Executive Producer to both TREES & COASTLINE. Finalizing TREES Distribution Package: Distribution announcement pending final review. Preparing soundtrack production.

COASTLINE
Production ongoing through November of 2021. Talent negotiations have begun. Production/location filming for Coastline taking place sporadically.
 
DISTANCE: Treatment/Scattered Production, ongoing “IN-HOUSE” project.

*FEATURE FILMS

CAPTURED
Post-Production and EFX Ongoing. Various trailers being reviewed for distribution presentation. Pickup Shoot Days remaining. 

WRONG FOR RIGHT
Production Script in progress. Possible late August / September Production start. Talent Negotiations have begun.

LIVE
Production Script Ordered. Pre-production scheduled after approved script. Possible late September Pre-Production start. Location scouting has begun.

ROSAMOND
Production Script ordered. Timeline TBD once financing is secured. Currently pitching interested private equity financiers.

THE VACATION
Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.

