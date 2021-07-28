HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Scheduled Update of Ongoing IP Development and Production Schedules Since Reducing Its Shares and Returning to OTC Current Status

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) have updated the company’s progress on all projects currently on its calendar. This is the company’s first scheduled update following its reporting of a 550 million reduction of its outstanding shares and its return to OTC Current Status (July 14, 2021) and its announcements regarding two major additions to the production team of its documentary film “Trees – A Planetary Treasure” (July 21 & July 26, 2021).





Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP commented, “We are pleased to once again maintain our commitment to regularly updating our shareholders and the public regarding the developing BMEP IP production slate in a timely and consolidated manner. On occasion and when appropriate, we will also include additional major updates that were released within the same update period.”