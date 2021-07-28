Timothy Young Joins Allterco Robotics to Lead Electrical Wholesale Program in US

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT innovator Allterco Robotics US , makers of the award-winning Shelly line of products , today announced the company has hired electrical wholesale industry veteran Timothy Young to lead the company’s distributor program in North America. With an impressive three decades of industry leadership, including a position on the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) Board of Directors, Young will leverage his deep market understanding to extend the impact of Shelly products amongst distributors.

Underpinned by an open platform that is lauded for its connectivity capabilities to any building management, SCADA or IoT Cloud software, Shelly products unite the power of WiFi and the Internet of Things (IoT). Combining unique power monitoring, environmental data, and automation control capabilities with ultra-competitive pricing, Shelly solutions are flexible enough to fit into any industrial or commercial environment while still enabling security and cutting-edge functionality.

“Distributors are looking for innovative solutions that can quickly fulfill a new customer requirement. Waiting for the larger vendors to speed up their product roadmaps to make it happen simply isn’t an option in today’s competitive marketplace,” noted Young. “Shelly products are innately designed to be solution-oriented. No matter the environment, Shelly’s open platform and proven products make it easy to address new demands and do so quickly. I’m excited to join the team and highlight how we can help US-based distributors create solutions.”



Before joining the team at Allterco Robotics US, Young held executive positions at Crescent Electrical Supply Company where he handled corporate strategy as well as M&A. His time in the industry also included serving as owner of Interstate Electric Supply, which was ultimately sold to Crescent in 2017. Young has also been deeply involved in the NAED, serving as a member of the Board of Directors and most recently, Vice President of the Western Region.



“As the market for IoT continues to grow, there is no one better suited than Tim to help distributors get what they need out of these technology advancements,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics US. “His vast expertise will help us to develop the best distributor program in the industry and ensure we can help electrical wholesale customers solve problems by providing open, innovative, and secure solutions.”



About Allterco Robotics US

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allterco Robotics US brings the company’s line of award-winning Shelly smart home products to North America. Fully compatible with every major smart home platform and built on open source software, Shelly products provide customers with countless ways to make their homes more intelligent. Known for their unique combination of high quality, small size, and low cost, Shelly’s suite of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors deliver the smart home innovations customers need to make life easier and more comfortable.



A division of Allterco Robotics, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Allterco Robotics US products are available for direct consumer purchase and sold through distribution channels. For more information or to shop the entire line of Shelly US products visit http://shelly.cloud/.

