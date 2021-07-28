checkAd

Timothy Young Joins Allterco Robotics to Lead Electrical Wholesale Program in US

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 15:52  |  21   |   |   

Longtime electrical wholesale executive and former member of NAED Board of Directors will build out North American network of Shelly distributors

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT innovator Allterco Robotics US, makers of the award-winning Shelly line of products, today announced the company has hired electrical wholesale industry veteran Timothy Young to lead the company’s distributor program in North America. With an impressive three decades of industry leadership, including a position on the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) Board of Directors, Young will leverage his deep market understanding to extend the impact of Shelly products amongst distributors.

Underpinned by an open platform that is lauded for its connectivity capabilities to any building management, SCADA or IoT Cloud software, Shelly products unite the power of WiFi and the Internet of Things (IoT). Combining unique power monitoring, environmental data, and automation control capabilities with ultra-competitive pricing, Shelly solutions are flexible enough to fit into any industrial or commercial environment while still enabling security and cutting-edge functionality.

“Distributors are looking for innovative solutions that can quickly fulfill a new customer requirement. Waiting for the larger vendors to speed up their product roadmaps to make it happen simply isn’t an option in today’s competitive marketplace,” noted Young. “Shelly products are innately designed to be solution-oriented. No matter the environment, Shelly’s open platform and proven products make it easy to address new demands and do so quickly. I’m excited to join the team and highlight how we can help US-based distributors create solutions.”

Before joining the team at Allterco Robotics US, Young held executive positions at Crescent Electrical Supply Company where he handled corporate strategy as well as M&A. His time in the industry also included serving as owner of Interstate Electric Supply, which was ultimately sold to Crescent in 2017. Young has also been deeply involved in the NAED, serving as a member of the Board of Directors and most recently, Vice President of the Western Region.

“As the market for IoT continues to grow, there is no one better suited than Tim to help distributors get what they need out of these technology advancements,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics US. “His vast expertise will help us to develop the best distributor program in the industry and ensure we can help electrical wholesale customers solve problems by providing open, innovative, and secure solutions.”

To learn more, visit http://www.shellyusa.com/us-business/.

About Allterco Robotics US 
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allterco Robotics US brings the company’s line of award-winning Shelly smart home products to North America. Fully compatible with every major smart home platform and built on open source software, Shelly products provide customers with countless ways to make their homes more intelligent. Known for their unique combination of high quality, small size, and low cost, Shelly’s suite of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors deliver the smart home innovations customers need to make life easier and more comfortable.

A division of Allterco Robotics, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Allterco Robotics US products are available for direct consumer purchase and sold through distribution channels. For more information or to shop the entire line of Shelly US products visit http://shelly.cloud/

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Julie Crotty
Attune Communications
978-877-0053
julie@attunecommunications.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Timothy Young Joins Allterco Robotics to Lead Electrical Wholesale Program in US Longtime electrical wholesale executive and former member of NAED Board of Directors will build out North American network of Shelly distributorsLAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IoT innovator Allterco Robotics US, makers of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board