Branded Legacy, Inc. Launches New Delta 8 Product Line

Spikes CBDX Expands Product Line

Longwood, FL, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures adds Delta 8 products to the Spikes CBDX portfolio.

The Company adds the highly demanded Delta 8 products to its portfolio under Spikes CBDX brand. With growing popularity of the products, the Spikes CBDX team sees tremendous opportunity to capture sales from retailers that have been transitioning from less potent CBD tinctures to Delta 8 products.

Delta-8 is a form of THC that is found in small quantities in hemp. Although it has the same chemical formula as Delta-9 THC, commonly mentioned in the context of marijuana, Delta-8 has a different chemical arrangement. This difference in chemical arrangement causes it to act differently in the body.

Branded Legacy’s Vice President, Matthew Nichols quotes, “Many of the retailers our sales team has contacted have requested Delta 8, and now we can fulfill this demand. With smoke shops, vape shops and CBD stores all over our locale, I believe we can capture missed revenues.”

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDx is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDx products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDx provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDx products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com
 (407)585-0840
info@brandedlegacy.com





