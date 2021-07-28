Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management Support

Avricore Health’s Objective is to make actionable health information more accessible for everyone by creating the world’s largest rapid testing network in pharmacy through HealthTab, its turnkey point-of-care testing solution that effectively turns pharmacies into diagnostic hubs (sometimes known as ‘Community Diagnostic Centres’ or CDCs) and connects them on a single, cloud-based platform.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with Ellerca Health Corp to utilize their respective technologies and services to offer the most robust diabetes screening and management solutions on the market for community pharmacy.

Ellerca Health Corp’s mission is to improve patient care through leading technologies and innovation. Through self-management of chronic diseases thanks to a fully supportive digital program, Ellerca Health allows patients to be in control of their own treatment through their 360Care app. Working together with patients in this way reduces the cost and time of reactionary treatment and shifts the focus to preventative care by reducing and eradicating symptoms of chronic conditions.

Ellerca Health’s 360Care is an app-based digital platform for chronic disease management which is quickly growing its client base of benefits providers and drug makers to support better patient health outcomes.

Through mutual collaboration on a project-by-project basis, the companies are committed to achieving their shared vision of bringing technologies to community settings which prioritize early-detection and screening, along with consistent management of chronic diseases, like diabetes.

“We believe strongly that cooperation can enhance what we do, and that of those we work with,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. “We’ve already identified several projects where HealthTab and 360Care can work together to support patient needs in pharmacy, and we look forward to continuing to work towards collaborating on these efforts.”

“Working together with Avricore Health will allow our members to have easy access to A1C testing at local pharmacies and improve the speed of results,” said Daniel Yeboah, General Manager of Ellerca Health. “By bringing critical health data to a patient’s mobile device quickly and providing the coaching needed to understand the risks, we can continue to move away from just treating disease and support better health outcomes for people living with chronic conditions like diabetes.”