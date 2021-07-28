checkAd

Result of General Meetings

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, July 28, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented to shareholders at both of today’s General Meetings were duly passed. 

Accordingly, at the General Meeting held in relation to the Company’s proposed acquisition of Chiasma, Inc., Amryt Shareholders approved the resolutions required to give the Amryt Directors the requisite authorities to issue and allot the New Ordinary Shares in order to effect the Transaction. The Chiasma Special Meeting, at which Chiasma Shareholders will consider and vote on the Transaction, will take place at 9.am. Eastern Time on August 3, 2021 and if approved, Closing of the Transaction and the issue of the New Ordinary Shares will take place shortly thereafter.

The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the meeting, which was posted to shareholders on June 28, 2021, and is available on the Company's website www.amrytpharma.com. Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Company’s circular and notice of general meeting dated June 28, 2021.

About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases.  Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.  

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta) and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control.  For additional information, please follow this link

