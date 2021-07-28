checkAd

NAMMBA Announces Partnership With Clear Capital To Strengthen Communities Through Diversity Initiatives

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 16:00  |  19   |   |   

Clear Capital increases commitment to better serve today's rapidly changing housing marketORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) today announced a partnership with Clear …

Clear Capital increases commitment to better serve today's rapidly changing housing market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) today announced a partnership with Clear Capital, a real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader and an important sponsor in NAMMBA's effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage work force.

"We're extremely excited to partner with Clear Capital," said NAMMBA founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. "Like us, Clear Capital has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business."

Through this partnership with Clear Capital, NAMMBA will support our strategy to engage new diversity programs and leadership development, and position the company to strengthen communities in which it currently conducts business, creating economic opportunity that focuses on business development for minority brokers, appraisers, and real estate agents while advancing fair housing practices in our industry.

According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Although there is concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it's changing. According to NAMMBA's most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.

"NAMMBA is an amazing organization that is creating positive change in our industry," said Kenon Chen, executive vice president of corporate strategy at Clear Capital. "This partnership is an important piece of our people-first approach. From recruiting to the way we think about product development, diversity and belonging are at the heart of the impact we want to create."

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit NAMMBA.org.

About Clear Capital

Our story began in the mountain town of Truckee, California 20 years ago, when we pioneered delightfully simple, web-based valuation technology solutions for an industry relying on paper. Today, we're grateful to call the nation's largest banks and financial institutions our customers. We've grown to more than 700 team members who share and embody our unwavering commitment to build a better way. As we continue our journey to modernize valuation, we'll hold on to our promise from day one: to go wherever it leads and do whatever it takes to serve our customers with remarkable technology and uncompromising service. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

Partnership opportunities

Meghan Heath
Chief Development Officer
NAMMBA
meghan.heath@nammba.org

Media contact

Laura Grace Pustmueller
Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital
888-550-6385, ext.12
lauragrace@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657334/NAMMBA-Announces-Partnership-With-Cl ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NAMMBA Announces Partnership With Clear Capital To Strengthen Communities Through Diversity Initiatives Clear Capital increases commitment to better serve today's rapidly changing housing marketORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) today announced a partnership with Clear …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
i3 Energy PLC Announces Admission to Trading of Share Capital
Optec International’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Weshield Posts Q1 and Q2 Revenues of $40 Million ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...