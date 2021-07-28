checkAd

Xcel Energy Co-Chairs, Invests in Fund Designed to Support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 16:05  |  16   |   |   

Xcel Energy announced today that it is co-chairing and investing in Energy Impact Partners’ Elevate Future Fund (“Elevate”) as a founding, limited partner. Energy Impact Partners is a global investment platform that supports the development of new, clean energy technologies, and Xcel Energy is a long-time investor in the company. The new Elevate fund aims to create a more diverse founder community and an inclusive venture capital ecosystem within the clean energy transition.

“Xcel Energy is deeply committed to building an energy future that reflects the rich diversity of the communities that we serve. We are pleased and proud to have the opportunity to both invest in and co-chair the Elevate Fund,” said Ben Fowke, CEO and chairman of Xcel Energy. “The goals of this fund align with our own and we are excited to support both the development of clean energy technologies and the diverse founders of the companies doing this critical work.”

The Elevate fund has already invested in three diverse companies, including Los Angeles-based ChargerHelp!, a Black women-owned started up that developed a mobile application and web-based platform for rapid, on-demand repair of electric vehicle charging stations. Elevate will help ChargerHelp! Expand its service and improve its technology. The fund has also invested in Project Canary, an international environmental standards company based in Denver, and in a company called HopSkipDrive, which offers innovative, safe and dependable youth transportation for schools, districts, government agencies and families.

“I look forward to working with Xcel Energy in creating a more equitable, diverse and inclusive energy transition through the Elevate Future Fund,” said Anthony Oni, managing partner of the Fund at Energy Impact Partners. “With the creation of the Elevate Future Fund, we are addressing the need for the venture capital community to come together to provide better opportunities for underserved communities in our industry. Xcel Energy’s commitment will help us address this need.”

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners, LP (EIP) is a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $2.0 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit and infrastructure – and has a team of more than 50 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, and Cologne. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Co-Chairs, Invests in Fund Designed to Support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Xcel Energy announced today that it is co-chairing and investing in Energy Impact Partners’ Elevate Future Fund (“Elevate”) as a founding, limited partner. Energy Impact Partners is a global investment platform that supports the development of new, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste