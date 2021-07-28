checkAd

HTLF announces Director of Customer Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 16:00  |  17   |   |   

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF announced today that Joe Wheeler has been named Director of Customer Experience. In this role, Wheeler will oversee the strategy, planning and execution of the company’s overall customer experience goals and initiatives. In collaboration with business lines and executive management, he will ensure customers are provided a seamless experience across all channels along their journey. As the Director of Customer Experience, Wheeler will play a critical role in how customers perceive HTLF banks, and will focus on initiatives to positively impact customer retention and continued growth.

A seasoned veteran, Wheeler has spent his career in the financial services industry and consulting. Most recently, he worked at J.D. Powers as senior director for the mid-size and regional bank practices. In that capacity, he helped banks better understand their customer preferences, anticipate their needs and deliver excellent experiences.   

Wheeler earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, Illinois. He also holds several licenses and certifications supporting his extensive career. 

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.37 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee20c283-6544-4a7e ... 

CONTACT: CONTACT:
Ryan Lund
Director of Corporate Communications
952.746.0439
dlund@htlf.com




