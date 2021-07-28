CORRECTING and REPLACING - FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
MONTERREY, Mexico, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued today, July 28, 2021, by Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) incorrect table figures in both the English and Spanish translation were included. Complete corrected text follows.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Our results in 2Q20 were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the related changes in consumer mobility and behavior across markets. As we look at our 2Q21 results, the comparison base of 2Q20 is only a partial benchmark. Therefore, to facilitate the reader’s assessment of our business units’ performance in 2Q21, we provide the following table that includes variations versus 2Q19 as well.
|FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS 2021
|Information includes figures in millions of Ps. and variations as change vs. respective period
|Revenues
|Gross Profit
|
Income
from Operations
|Same-Store Sales
|2Q21
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|2Q21
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|2Q21
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|FEMSA CONSOLIDATED
|137,058
|19.7%
|6.9%
|53,858
|23.7%
|12.4%
|13,973
|87.4%
|17.1%
|FEMSA COMERCIO
|Proximity Division
|50,850
|17.1%
|7.8%
|21,138
|22.6%
|12.5%
|4,569
|188.4%
|(1.4%)
|15.6%
|(2.5%)
|Health Division
|18,377
|17.6%
|20.5%
|5,434
|13.8%
|19.7%
|1,056
|109.1%
|59.0%
|14.9%
|1.2%
|Fuel Division (1)
|9,974
|56.3%
|(19.7%)
|1,297
|31.9%
|(7.6%)
|356
|107.0%
|(21.8%)
|53.7%
|(21.8%)
|LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION
|11,266
|N/A
|N/A
|2,468
|N/A
|N/A
|586
|N/A
|N/A
|COCA-COLA FEMSA
|47,786
|10.9%
|(0.4%)
|22,560
|18.3%
|2.1%
|7,248
|41.3%
|14.4%
|(1) variations vs. comparable results
Eduardo Padilla, FEMSA’s CEO, commented:
