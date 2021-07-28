checkAd

CORRECTING and REPLACING - FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued today, July 28, 2021, by Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) incorrect table figures in both the English and Spanish translation were included. Complete corrected text follows.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Our results in 2Q20 were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the related changes in consumer mobility and behavior across markets. As we look at our 2Q21 results, the comparison base of 2Q20 is only a partial benchmark. Therefore, to facilitate the reader’s assessment of our business units’ performance in 2Q21, we provide the following table that includes variations versus 2Q19 as well.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS 2021
Information includes figures in millions of Ps. and variations as change vs. respective period
  Revenues   Gross Profit   Income
from Operations 		  Same-Store Sales
  2Q21 % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19 		  2Q21 % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19 		  2Q21 % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19 		  % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19
FEMSA CONSOLIDATED 137,058 19.7% 6.9%   53,858 23.7% 12.4%   13,973 87.4% 17.1%      
FEMSA COMERCIO                            
Proximity Division 50,850 17.1% 7.8%   21,138 22.6% 12.5%   4,569 188.4% (1.4%)   15.6% (2.5%)
Health Division 18,377 17.6% 20.5%   5,434 13.8% 19.7%   1,056 109.1% 59.0%   14.9% 1.2%
Fuel Division (1) 9,974 56.3% (19.7%)   1,297 31.9% (7.6%)   356 107.0% (21.8%)   53.7% (21.8%)
LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION 11,266 N/A N/A   2,468 N/A N/A   586 N/A N/A      
COCA-COLA FEMSA 47,786 10.9% (0.4%)   22,560 18.3% 2.1%   7,248 41.3% 14.4%      
(1) variations vs. comparable results
                             

Eduardo Padilla, FEMSA’s CEO, commented:

