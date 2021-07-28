IZEA Sees Surge in Influencer Marketing by Streaming Services

“IZEA has demonstrated that influencer marketing can be highly effective at driving awareness and ROI for streaming services. We have seen a surge of these campaigns in 2020 and 2021 based on campaign performance,” continued Murphy. “We are delighted to continue our expansion within the organization and value the referrals we have received as a result of our commitment to providing the highest quality service.”

Orlando, Florida, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that the company has been awarded a new mid six-figure influencer marketing contract from a Fortune 100 Company. The latest contract marks a further expansion under the customer’s parent company umbrella with an engagement for a new subsidiary. IZEA has been actively working with multiple subsidiaries of the multinational conglomerate to promote various properties and individual titles, with a primary focus on driving consumer adoption of streaming services.

This influencer marketing initiative will be focused on the over-the-top (OTT) and online offerings of a new children-focused entertainment property. IZEA will be engaging influencers in a multi-platform social media program that includes TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube, among others. Influencers will be driving awareness of the programming lineup and other available interactive offerings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the media consumption landscape,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Viewers are spending increased time in their homes and on their connected devices, and that has created a massive opportunity to convert transactional moviegoers into recurring subscribers through OTT offerings. IZEA has supported the launch of many of the top theatrical releases of 2020 and 2021, a significant portion of which premiered simultaneously in theatres and online through streaming services.”

IZEA previously announced that July 2021 was the best July in company history for Managed Services bookings. The company has since added wins from both new and existing customers. Managed Services bookings for Q3 2021 to date have now exceeded all of Q3 2020.

Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known cancellations or refunds in the same time period with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustment. Revenue from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a 9-month period on average, though larger contracts may be recognized over longer periods of time. IZEA recognizes Managed Services revenue based on a percentage of completion.