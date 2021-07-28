checkAd

Precipio Announces Preliminary Unaudited Q2-2021 Revenues of $2.3M

Increase of 65% YoY, and 29% from Q1-2021 due to strong Pathology Growth and HemeScreen

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty diagnostics Company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), announces preliminary unaudited revenues for Q2-2021 demonstrating continued substantial YoY and quarterly growth.

The two key factors driving the increase in revenue are the company’s continued addition of new business in the pathology services division, as well as revenues generated by our HemeScreen POL program.

1.   Pathology services

Our pathology services division continues to perform well as we experience this significant growth. With quarterly case volume up 60% YoY, our laboratory team is meeting this challenge with great success, ensuring that the accuracy, quality, and service levels expected by our customers are met. As case volume and associated revenue continue to grow, this division continues to make strides towards achieving operational breakeven.

2.   HemeScreen POL

We continue to onboard new Physician Oncology Lab (“POL”) customers as we expand the technology to new cancer diagnostic panels. As we build this recurring B2B business, we anticipate not only continued revenue growth, but profits that should lead to material reductions in our cash-burn. Customers who sign up for the HemeScreen POL program enter into a 4-year commitment.

As we expand our panel offering, each POL customer can generate increasing recurring revenues for Precipio. Simply stated, each new customer contract adds another building block to a solid and growing customer base, and each new panel adds another building block that should expand revenues.

The HemeScreen technology and resulting diagnostic improvements in both accuracy and reduced reporting turn-around-time are impactful both to patient care, and to the practice’s finances. We are encouraged by the magnitude of interest in the program from both small groups (upwards of 3 physicians) as well as significantly larger practices. Management anticipates that both the number of new practices, and revenue generated from them should continue to accelerate throughout 2021.

“I’m proud of our team that has continued to work diligently to grow the Pathology business. Furthermore, Taking a technology developed at Precipio and creating a proprietary and protected product with meaningful clinical and economic benefit to our customers, is an example of our development capabilities,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio’s CEO. “HemeScreen has an opportunity to be a world-wide technology as it continues to prove itself as a game-changing technology.”

