FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch

European investors can now access China's promising growth prospects through veteran investor Frank Ding's unconstrained vehicle.

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based asset manager FountainCap Research and Investment is opening its doors to European investors with the launch of the Dublin-domiciled FountainCap Greater China Select UCITS Fund.

Built through the Aravis Funds (Ireland) ICAV structure, the all-China, all-cap, all-sector, long-only China-focused fund will leverage the manager's expertise in China research and stock selection.

FountainCap was founded in 2014 by Frank Ding, formerly of Capital Group, who has over 27 years' experience investing in China. Ding is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, as well as majority shareholder of the firm, alongside various senior staff members who also have equity in the business. The manager's flagship strategy was launched in April 2015 with $20m seed and as of end Q2 2021, has grown to $1.6bn of assets under management. These assets are split across the $445m Cayman-domiciled Global China Opportunity Master Fund and various separate mandates, such as the recent contract to manage half of the China-focused equity assets for the UK's $49bn Border to Coast public sector pension fund.


